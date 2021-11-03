Rittenhouse murder trial begins with opening statements
KENOSHA — Jurors heard starkly different portrayals of Kyle Rittenhouse — instigator or victim — in opening statements at his trial Tuesday on charges of shooting three people on the streets of Kenosha during a turbulent protest against racial injustice.
A prosecutor said Rittenhouse set the bloodshed in motion when he triggered a confrontation with a man that night and then killed him with a bullet to the back.
Rittenhouse’s attorney told the jury that his client acted in self-defense after the man tried to grab Rittenhouse’s gun and others kicked the teen in the face and clubbed him in the head with a skateboard.
Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with shooting and killing two men and wounding a third during the summer of 2020. He could get life in prison if convicted.
The teenager traveled to Kenosha from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin state line, after protests broke out over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a White Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property after two nights in which rioters set fires and ransacked businesses.
Redistricting commission’s maps leave GOP with smaller advantage
MADISON — The final version of new political maps drawn up by a redistricting commission established by Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would narrow — yet still maintain — Republican legislative and congressional majorities in the state, Evers said Tuesday.
The People’s Maps Commission proposal for the once-in-a-decade job of redistricting look nothing like the guidelines approved last month by the Republican-controlled Legislature. The commission’s Assembly boundaries would create 42 GOP-leaning districts and 39 Democratic-leaning districts. Eighteen districts would be considered competitive, with seven leaning Republican and 11 leaning Democrat. In the Senate, 12 districts would lean Democrat, 14 would lean Republican and seven would be competitive, with four leaning Democrat and three leaning Republican.
GOP-drawn maps for the Assembly would create 51 GOP-leaning districts, 35 Democratic-leaning districts and 13 competitive districts, with eight of those leaning Republican and five leaning Democrat. In the Senate, 15 districts would lean Republican, 10 would lean Democratic and eight would be considered competitive, with all but one of those leaning Republican.
Governor: File charges if election laws broken
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that Racine County officials should file charges if they believe election laws were broken at a Mount Pleasant nursing home as alleged by a local sheriff.
Last week, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling called on the Wisconsin Department of Justice to investigate a decision by the Wisconsin Elections Commission last year to instruct local elections officials to send absentee ballots to nursing home residents instead of dispatching poll workers to them to oversee voting, as prescribed by law.