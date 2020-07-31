News in your town

Minnesota company gets most aid in Iowa hog disposal program

12 Illinois college students test positive for COVID-19 after event

Wisconsin Republicans break with Trump on election delay

Evers orders masks statewide in Wisconsin as COVID-19 cases spike

Iowa governor insists on state control of in-school learning

Women charged in beating of Wisconsin state senator

Iowa inmate dies after infection with coronavirus

Suspect in Iowa triple killing arrested in Illinois

Court upholds ruling against former Dassey attorney

Wisconsin among 4 states added to Chicago quarantine order

Iowa Education Department to rule on in-person school appeals

Police agencies pulling out of Democratic convention

Unions sue USDA over faster chicken plant production speeds

Wisconsin, 3 other states added to Chicago quarantine order to curb virus

2 women arrested for attacking Wisconsin state senator during protests

Survey shows Iowa providers don't like privatized Medicaid

UW System receives $2 million to bolster online learning

Democratic National Convention to require masks, distancing

Chicago Police: Violence drops after 2 new units rolled out

110-ton 'Man on a Bench' moves to new home in Iowa City

Nursing home with major outbreak and nine deaths cited by inspectors

Bribery scheme implicating Madigan revives term limits talk

More than a walk: Retired couple make dent in city litter

Sioux City's Chocolate Mansion becomes boutique hotel

Drive-in movies resurrected in Richland Center amid pandemic

DNR board will reconsider deer hunt amid meeting allegations

Illinois State Police seek ways to halt expressway shootings

The Latest: Brewers' Luis Urias cleared after positive test

Fight for police-free schools has been years in the making

Congressman says he wants answers about Iowa plant outbreak

Prosecutor: Agents headed to Milwaukee won't police protests

Christopher Columbus statues taken down at 2 Chicago parks

Illinois man pleads guilty to threatening GOP congressman

Green Bay officials threatened after passing mask mandate