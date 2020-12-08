News in your town

Chicago alderman breaks indoor dining rules in his eateries

Illinois fire marshal warns of fire risk posed by holiday decorations

Woman killed, 4 others injured in crash in central Iowa

Report: Wisconsin spending could exceed revenue by $373 million

The Latest: Panthers place 8 on COVID-19 list, shut facility

Campaign aims to create more opportunities for residents

3 years later, dog reunited with owners

Turkey farmers reflect on virus that hit flocks 5 years ago

Woman shot in leg on state property near Iowa Capitol

Iowa woman hopes her painted rocks bring happiness to others

3 die after wrong-way collision with semi truck on I-80 in Iowa

Mail carrier who died of COVID-19 is honored by customers

1 dead, 2 injured after multiple stabbings in Hudson

Wisconsin dairy farmers returning to their roots

Virtual Clauses: Ho, ho ho to go, go go online for Christmas

Community members in Illinois fight for nuclear energy plant

Former Illinois state senator facing prison dies of COVID-19 complications

3rd person dies from Chicago car shooting; no arrests

Sober-living houses seek to create family connections

Tentative agreement reached by striking nursing home workers

Iowa's contact-tracing firm helped Trump, Reynolds campaigns

California attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case

FBI asks for information on missing Iowa girl's birthday

Wisconsin DNR: Juveniles shoot more than 40 deer, 1 horse in 'thrill kills'

Iowa man who burned LGBTQ flag sentenced to time served

Biden eyes defeated candidates for key administration roles

Court: Rittenhouse bound over for trial in protest shootings

Migrant farm workers allege pesticide exposure in Illinois

Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit

Iowa health care workers, nursing homes to get 1st vaccines

Ex-Iowa nurse pleads not guilty to stealing clinic fentanyl

Court rules enough evidence to warrant trial for Illinois 17-year-old accused of Kenosha killings

Biden considers Finkenauer, other defeated candidates for key administration roles

Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit

UPDATE: Wisconsin set to distribute vaccines, help small businesses

Foxconn not expected to meet hiring goals in next 3 years