Des Moines police seeking help ID’ing pedestrian killed
DES MOINES — Police in Des Moines are asking the public’s help in identifying a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash last month.
Police say they have been unable to identify the man, who was not carrying ID when he was found critically injured in the street the night of Nov. 26. He had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene before authorities or help arrived, investigators said. The man later died from his injuries at a hospital.
A 22-year-old man suspected of being the hit-and-run driver was arrested days later. Lim Bol Choul is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving without insurance.
But police have been unable to identify the victim in the case. Forensic efforts, including fingerprint examination, did not produce results, police said in a news release Monday. All other traditional means of identification, including neighborhood canvassing and combing missing persons reports, have also proved unsuccessful.
Police say the man was White and in his 60s and was about 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds. Anyone with any information on who the man might be is asked to call Des Moines police.
Woman killed, 4 others injured in crash in central Iowa
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A Newton woman has died and four others have been injured in a crash investigators say was caused when a 17-year-old driver ran a stop sign in central Iowa.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Warren County, when a pickup truck driven by the teen ran a stop sign and hit a small sport utility vehicle, the Iowa State Patrol said. Investigators said Amanda Kay Core, 41, of Newton, was in the SUV’s passenger seat and died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, Aaron Core, 41, of Indianola, and two children ages 5 and 15, were all taken to a nearby hospital, as was the 17-year-old driver of the truck.
Woman shot in leg on state property near Iowa Capitol
DES MOINES — A woman was shot Sunday evening on state property near the Iowa State Capitol, officials said.
The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
The injured person was a woman, who was shot in the leg after a traffic incident. Officials didn’t identify the woman.
The Iowa State Patrol and Division of Criminal investigation were investigating the shooting.