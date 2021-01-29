Chicago grants Emmett Till’s South Side home landmark status
CHICAGO — The Chicago home of Emmett Till, the Black teenager whose 1955 lynching galvanized the civil rights movement when his mother insisted his mutilated body be displayed in an open casket, has been granted landmark status.
The City Council on Wednesday issued an ordinance that protects the South Side home from demolition.
Emmett and his mother were living in that home in the summer of 1955 when the 14-year-old boy left to visit family in Mississippi. On Aug. 28 of that year, White men stormed into his uncle’s home and snatched Emmett from his bed, accusing him of whistling at a White woman at a grocery store. His body was found three days later.
His body was returned to Chicago and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted that it be placed in an open casket and photographed by Jet magazine to show the world what racism looked like.
The photographs inspired those who took part in the civil rights movement, reportedly including a young woman named Rosa Parks who three months later was arrested for violating Alabama’s segregation laws by refusing to move to the back of a Montgomery bus.
In a magazine interview years later, the Rev. Jesse Jackson said Parks considered moving to the back of the bus. “But then she thought about Emmett Till and she couldn’t do it.”
Emmett’s alleged attackers were acquitted in his death, despite damning eyewitness testimony. A short time later, Look magazine published a story in which the men confessed to the crime.
The landmark designation comes 15 years after Chicago gave landmark status to the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ building, where the visitation and funeral for the boy was held.
2 of 3 officers at Blake shooting in Wisconsin back on duty
KENOSHA, Wis. — Two police officers who were on the scene when a White officer shot and partially paralyzed a Black man in Wisconsin, triggering several nights of violent protests, have returned to duty, according to police officials.
The update announced Wednesday comes as Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Jacob Blake seven times on Aug. 23 in Kenosha, remains on administrative leave while a police review board examines the case.
Sheskey was placed on administrative leave following Blake’s shooting along with Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek. Arenas and Meronek returned to duty Jan. 20, according to a police statement issued Wednesday.
“Officers Arenas and Meronek were not charged with a crime and after review by the Kenosha County District Attorney and an independent investigator, former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray, the actions taken by the officers were reasonable and justified,” the statement said.
Hundreds of people were arrested and multiple businesses were destroyed during protests following Blake’s shooting. Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teenager from Antioch, Illinois, is accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during one night of violence.
The officers were trying to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant when a pocketknife fell from his pants during a scuffle. Blake said he picked it up before heading to a vehicle to drive away with two of his children in the back seat. He said he was prepared to surrender once he put the knife in the vehicle.
Sheskey told investigators that he feared that Blake was going to stab him, so he opened fire. Blake family attorney Ben Crump, however, has questioned whether Blake threatened Sheskey with a knife, saying “nowhere does the video footage show a knife extended and aimed to establish the requisite intent.”
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley on Jan. 5 declined to file charges against Sheskey, concluding he couldn’t disprove the officer’s contention that he acted in self-defense.
Madison man whose arrest sparked protest receives probation
MADISON, Wis. — A Black man whose arrest last summer ignited a violent protest in Madison has been sentenced to two years of probation and time served on a federal extortion charge.
Devonere Johnson, 29, threatened to destroy a downtown business on June 22, during a period of unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Johnson pleaded guilty to the extortion charge in November and was sentenced Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Johnson threatened to break the windows at one restaurant unless the owner sent him money through Venmo. At another restaurant, Johnson and two others demanded free food and said they would bring hundreds of protesters to burn down the business. Parts of the incidents were captured on security video.
Johnson’s arrest on June 23 sparked a violent protest during which two statues on the Capitol grounds were toppled, there was an attempt to burn the City-County Building, and a state senator was assaulted.
“I just want to say that it’s been a process for me,” Johnson told U.S. District Judge William Conley Wednesday during a hearing held by video conference. “I can generally say that usually, these types of situations are negative but I definitely try to find some type of positivity and continue to spread love and consciousness moving forward.”
Illinois man accused of fighting National Guard at Capitol
CHICAGO — Federal authorities have arrested an Illinois man who they say can be seen on video fighting with National Guard members outside the U.S. Capitol during the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6.
Mathew Capsel was arrested Tuesday on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted area and resisting law enforcement.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Capsel was arrested after a former neighbor and a social media friend identified him from a video taken during the riot. Capsel was identified in part by a tattoo on his face.
The video was posted on TikTok by @mateoqcapsel, according to the criminal complaint. In dozens of cases, supporters of President Donald Trump flaunted their activity on social media on the day of the deadly insurrection.
According to the complaint, the former neighbor told the FBI that Capsel was “known to be violent” and pointed agents to other videos of Capsel “on the frontline of the riot and breach.”
The complaint says that Capsel was arrested in southern Illinois. Records show a Mathew Caspel living in Marseilles in LaSalle County, but there is no listed phone number for him.
Capsel is at least the third Illinois resident to be charged with taking part in the insurrection. A fourth Illinois resident has been charged with threatening President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Certain child welfare statements ruled out in slain boy case
WOODSTOCK, Ill. — Certain statements made by two former child welfare workers who investigated abuse allegations involving a 5-year-old boy who was later beaten to death cannot be used in their criminal prosecutions, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office said.
Before their interviews for an inspector general’s investigation, Andrew Polovin and Carlos Acosta were informed that their statements could not be used against them, Assistant Attorney General Michelle Camp said in a Jan. 7 court filing, The Northwest Herald reported.
The statements “were coerced and therefore not voluntary” because Polovin and Acosta could not decline to participate in the investigation by the Office of Inspector General, Camp wrote.
Polovin and Acosta worked at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services in the months before Andrew “AJ” Freund’s body was found in a shallow grave near his family’s Crystal Lake home in April 2019, days after his parents reported him missing.
Both men have pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and reckless conduct charges.
AJ’s mother, JoAnn D. Cunningham, was sentenced last year to 35 years in prison for first-degree murder. The boy’s father, Andrew T. Freund Sr., was sentenced to 30 years in September for aggravated battery of a child, involuntary manslaughter and concealment of a homicidal death.
Space heater may have caused fire that killed mom, 4 kids
DES PLAINES, Ill. — A fire in a suburban Chicago apartment that killed four young girls and their mother may have been caused by a space heater that also could have blocked the family’s only path out of the burning building, fire officials announced Thursday.
The space heater was at the top of stairs that were the only way in and out of the second-floor unit, where all of the family members were found, the Des Plaines Fire Department said in a news release. No smoke detectors were on the second floor.
The investigation is continuing and will include an “engineering analysis” of if and how the heater may have started the blaze, the department said. Foul play is not suspected.
Citahaly Zamoida, 25, and her four young daughters — Renata Espinosa, 6; Genesis Espinosa, 5; Allizon Espinosa, 3; and Grace Espinosa, 1 — were inside the apartment when the fire swept through on Wednesday, killing them all. The children’s father was not home.
The family lived in a 104-year-old structure that had been divided into multi-family units, according to the Des Plaines Fire Department.
In its news release, the department said the building has a lengthy history of property maintenance code enforcement violations, including a citation for illegal burning.
1 dead, another injured in Milwaukee apartment fire
MILWAUKEE — One person has died and another has been injured in an apartment building fire on Milwaukee’s near south side early Thursday, according to officials.
Firefighters were called to Burnham Hills Apartments shortly after midnight and found flames coming from an apartment on the third floor of the four-story building.
A 72-year-old man was found dead in the unit where the fire originated, authorities said. Family members identify the victim as Nathaniel Beal.
The fire displaced dozens of tenants of the 106-unit building.
The cause of the death and fire are under investigation. The fire is not believed to be suspicious.