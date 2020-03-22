Iowa records 68 COVID-19 cases
DES MOINES — State health officials have confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa to bring the state’s total Saturday to 68 — up more than 50% from the day before.
Johnson County reported five new cases, Polk County had four, Linn County had three and Allamakee and Black Hawk counties each reported two new cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health said in a news release.
The counties of Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Muscatine, Pottawattamie, Story and Washington each had one new case.
Woman sentenced in trafficking case
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who schemed with her husband to illegally harbor a 17-year-old Guatemalan girl in what authorities have called a human trafficking case has been sentenced to a year in prison.
Amy Francisco, 40, was sentenced Friday in Sioux City’s federal court, the Sioux City Journal reported. She pleaded guilty in November i to one count of encouraging an alien to come to or enter the United States.
Her husband, 38-year-old Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas, pleaded guilty in December to federal counts of smuggling and unlawful possession of identification documents. He is awaiting sentencing.
Police make 2 arrests in fatal shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police said Saturday they had made two arrests in a fatal January shooting in Cedar Rapids — including the arrest of a teen injured in the shooting.
Police said in a news release that a 17-year-old male was arrested Friday evening for the Jan. 24 shooting that killed 18-year-old Andrew Gaston and injured a 16-year-old boy with Gaston. The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, drug and weapons counts and obstructing prosecution.
The 16-year-old boy injured also was arrested on suspicion of robbery, drug and weapons counts and obstructing prosecution.
Police said the shooting happened when Gaston, the 16-year-old and another person arranged to meet with the 17-year-old to buy marijuana, then ambushed the 17-year-old in a plot to rob him. Police said the two teens now under arrest exchanged gunfire, killing Gaston.
Wisconsin prisons stop taking inmates
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections said Saturday it is no longer accepting admissions to its state prisons and juvenile facilities in an effort to slow down spread of the coronavirus.
Corrections officials said they will allow some essential transfers and work with the counties on any potential tweaks to the order.
The announcement came after Milwaukee County authorities said a 69-year-old man who traveled to Wisconsin from out of state died Saturday from COVID-19, raising the total number of state deaths from the virus to four.
Champaign bus company avoids fine
CHICAGO — A federal judge has ruled that a defunct Champaign bus company won’t have to pay a $20,000 fine to the Illinois attorney general because of a technicality, but she also sent a warning to the company’s owner.
The fine would have been in addition to the $100,000 that Suburban Express owner Dennis Toeppen paid as part of a court-enforced agreement the two sides reached in April 2019 after then-Attorney General Lisa Madigan sued it, alleging discrimination and harassment.
That lawsuit was filed after Suburban Express said in an ad that riders “won’t feel like you’re in China when you’re on our buses.”
Eight days after the consent decree was reached last year, the attorney general’s office alleged that Toeppen immediately violated the agreement by re-uploading a webpage that attacked a customer who made negative comments online about Suburban Express.