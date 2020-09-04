Grass clipping dispute set off shooting of community officer
The Milwaukee County District Attorney on Wednesday filed homicide charges against a man accused of killing an off-duty Milwaukee community service officer after a neighbor dispute involving grass clippings.
Naeem Sarosh, 35, was shot in the back on Monday after knocking on a neighbor’s door to complain about grass clippings left on his property, according to the criminal complaint. Sarosh had worked with the Milwaukee Police Department as a community service officer, a civilian position that helps with non-emergency calls. He had been with the department for four years.
Mohammed Afzal, who is 65, told the police that he answered the door carrying a pistol and thought that Sarosh also had a gun because he had his hands in his pockets. Afzal fired his weapon to scare Sarosh, who then turned and ran. But Afzal fired again, hitting him with a bullet that killed him, according to investigators.
The criminal complaint said Afzal told investigators that “after shooting the victim, he went inside, put his gun away, and changed clothes because he knew the police would be coming for him.”
Afzal is charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide. If found guilty, he could face up to 65 years in prison.
Girl killed when car fleeing Chicago police crashes into vehicleCHICAGO — A car fleeing a police traffic stop crashed into a vehicle on Chicago’s South Side, killing a 10-year-old girl and critically injuring her younger brother, police said.
Wednesday afternoon’s crash came as Da’Karia Spicer was riding with her father and 5-year-old brother, Dhaamir, to pick up a laptop at Foster Park Elementary School so she could start the school year there in 5th grade, the girl’s mother, Darnesha Johnson, said.
Darnesha Johnson said she had called the children’s father not long before the crash to remind him to go to the school to get the laptop.
“Now I wish I would have just forgotten to call him, and that he would’ve forgotten and missed it,” she said.
Da’Karia was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital, where her brother was in critical condition, the Chicago Police Department said. The department released a statement Wednesday offering its condolences to the family and calling the crash a “devastating loss of life.”
Johnson said her daughter was a straight-A student who loved Girl Scouts.
“That was my little girl, that was my little best friend,” she said as tears rolled down her face.
Police said officers had tried to pull over a black Mercedes for a traffic violation about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Gresham neighborhood when the vehicle took off and crashed into a gray car and then into a tan sedan driven by Kevin Spicer, 43, the children’s father.
Spicer and a 57-year-old woman who was driving the gray car were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, both in good condition.
After the crash, three people got out of the Mercedes and ran, police said. Police did not release details on whether officers pursued the Mercedes for any distance.
Chicago police policy requires that officers use a balancing test to determine whether the need to catch a suspect outweighs the dangers created by speeding through city streets.
Families and activists have called for change after recent crashes during police pursuits, though, including a June 3 crash on Chicago’s North Side that killed 37-year-old Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez as police chased a shooting suspect. Lightfoot said then that the pursuit policy was under review.
Police pursuits that end in crashes have been costly for the city. Chicago has lost or settled suits in 62 police-pursuit crashes over a decade, according to reporting last year by the Chicago Sun-Times.
Police said detectives were questioning a person of interest in the crash and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating.
Fired agency spokeswoman sues Iowa governor, top aideDES MOINES — A former spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health has filed a lawsuit against the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds and one of the governor’s top aides that claims she was illegally fired because of her willingness to respond to media requests.
Polly Carver-Kimm said she filed the lawsuit Wednesday against the state, Reynolds and Pat Garrett, a spokesman for the governor, because they violated Iowa’s whistle blower laws when she was forced out of her job in July.
Department spokeswoman Amy McCoy said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation against the state. Garrett didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.
Carver-Kimm, who had worked as the department’s public information office since 2007, has also filed claims with the State Appeal Board against Reynolds, Garrett and the state.
In her lawsuit, Carver-Kimm claims the state changed longstanding policy in how it handled press releases and open record requests in March amid the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The changes shifted all press releases to the governor’s office and media inquiries through the deputy director.
In the next few months, Carver-Kimm said her duties were diminished, which she contends was because of her efforts to respond to media requests and comply with Iowa’s open records law.
The lawsuit contends Carver-Kimm was told on July 15 that due to a “restructuring,” she could resign or be fired. The suit seeks compensation for damages, attorney fees, her reinstatement and backpay.
Woman set on fire, man struck by vehicle
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Police have arrested a man for setting a woman on fire in Waukesha as she walked her dog and for hitting an elderly man with his vehicle and setting another fire at his property.
Neighbors said the woman was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Witness Erin Duffy told the Journal Sentinel the woman was badly burned on her arms and stomach.
Police arrived on the scene within minutes. There’s no word on the woman’s condition.
In the other incident, sheriff’s officials said the suspect struck an 83-year-old man with his vehicle and set two vehicles on fire at the victim’s home in the Village of Waukesha.Neighbors said the victim was taken from the scene on a stretcher and was conscious and talking. His current condition is not known.
The incidents caused schools in Waukesha to lock down.