Residents in 6 Illinois counties sue Pritzker
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Residents in six central and southern Illinois counties, including the state capital’s home, filed lawsuits Thursday against Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s restrictions on social interaction prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The actions taken in Bond, Clay, Clinton, Edgar, Richland and Sangamon counties seek court orders declaring there is no public health emergency as defined by Pritzker’s Public Health Department. Springfield, the state capital, is in Sangamon County.
Plaintiffs in each case seek injunctions against the disaster declaration Pritzker’s using to justify restrictions on public interaction to limit transmission of the virus. The state has reported 7,367 deaths among 167,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus — mostly in Chicago and Cook County.
“You can’t put a county that has had nine confirmed cases and no one pass away under the same rules and restrictions as counties like Cook,” said Thomas DeVore, a Greenville attorney respresenting the plaintiffs.
Richland County has had nine cases and no deaths. That’s also the case in Clay County, where Rep. Darren Bailey, a Republican from Xenia, continues to press his case filed last spring against Pritzker’s restrictions. Bailey filed a request for declaratory judgment Thursday similar to the other five cases.
300 see ordination of Belleville bishop
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The ninth bishop in the 133-year history of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Belleville was ordained and installed Wednesday.
The Rev. Michael G. McGovern replaced Bishop Edward K. Braxton, who was elevated to the post in 2005.
The number of people to witness McGovern’s installation at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville was limited to 300 people.
McGovern, 56, grew up on Chicago’s South Side and was ordained a priest in 1994.
Commission strips name of slave owner
CHICAGO — A park on Chicago’s West Side will be stripped of the name of slave owner Stephen Douglas and may be renamed for abolitionist Frederick Douglass, a city’s parks commission decided Wednesday.
The Chicago Park District voted Wednesday to rename the park in the largely black neighborhood, which has held Stephen Douglas’ name since 1869. Proponents have pushed the name change for years.
Stephen Douglas was a Democratic U.S. senator from Illinois who lost the presidential election to Abraham Lincoln in 1860. He died in 1861. LaVelle said commissioners know the park will be renamed for Frederick Douglass. However, there will be a 45-day public comment period to ensure the new name has support from residents, organizations and public officials.
Man dies after being shot by deputies
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A man who was shot by sheriff’s deputies in Waukesha County during a standoff has died, authorities said.
Officials say deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Waukesha about 6 p.m. Wednesday and found the man — identified as Scott Kontowicz, 37, outside dousing himself with gasoline. He was armed with a rifle.
Authorities have not said what prompted the deputies to shoot the man. Life-saving measures were taken at the scene and Kontowicz was transported to a hospital. He was pronounced dead Thursday morning.
The three deputies involved have five to 20 years of service. They were not injured.
Construction begins for USS Beloit
MARINETTE, Wis. — Construction of a new Navy combat ship named for the City of Beloit is underway in Marinette.
The ceremonial keel laying took place Wednesday as Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine began work on the USS Beloit.
As part of a ship-building tradition, a worker welded the initials of the ship’s sponsor, Retired Major General Marcia Anderson, into a rectangular piece of steel called the keep plate that will be affixed to the vessel.
Anderson is from Beloit and is the first Black woman to become a major general in the U.S. Army Reserve.