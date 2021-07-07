Police find man’s body in vacant Iowa restaurant’s freezer
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The body of a man was found in what had been the walk-in freezer of a now-vacant restaurant in north-central Iowa’s Fort Dodge, police there said.
The body of Terry Brogan, 56, was found Sunday afternoon in the former Casablanca Steak House, the Messenger reported. The Webster County medical examiner was called to the scene and pronounced Brogan dead. His body was sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for autopsy.
Officials said there were no immediate signs of foul play, but investigators are trying to determine the timeline of events that led to Brogan’s death.
City officials have said the vacant building has become an area where homeless people occasionally seek shelter. The restaurant closed following a fire in November 2019.
Algona police find 3 people dead inside home after 911 call
ALGONA, Iowa — A 911 call reporting a homicide at a home in northern Iowa led police to discover three people dead inside an Algona home.
The discovery was made just before 8 p.m. Monday, when Algona police responded to the 911 call.
Police have not released the names and ages of the dead or details about how they died. Police did say there is no threat to the public.
UW budget includes no undergraduate tuition increases
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System leaders have decided not to raise tuition for in-state undergraduates even though they could have the power to do so for the first time in seven years by this weekend.
The Board of Regents is scheduled to vote on a system budget Thursday that calls for no resident undergraduate tuition increases for the 2021-22 academic year.
Republican legislators froze resident undergraduate tuition heading into the 2013-14 academic year. The freeze has been in place ever since. Provisions in the 2021-23 state budget finally eliminate the freeze, however.
Gov. Tony Evers must take action on the budget by Friday or it will become law. He could sign the bill as it’s written, use his partial veto powers to rewrite it or veto it completely.
It would still cost a little more for resident undergraduates to attend a UW school this fall, though. Total costs for living on campus, including fees, room and board and tuition, would increase 1% for a typical resident undergraduate under the system budget.
Milwaukee police look for suspect who killed young mother
MILWAUKEE — The family of an 18-year-old homicide victim gathered to remember her in Milwaukee as police continued to search for the suspected shooter. Narianna Staten’s death Sunday prompted an Amber Alert for her 1-year-old son.
Staten’s loved ones gathered Monday evening on the sidewalk where she was killed. Her mother, her siblings and others say they are struggling with her sudden death.
“She had her faults,” said Staten’s mother, Angie Gonzalez. “She made mistakes, but she was trying to learn from them.”
Police know who they’re looking for and say he shot Staten and took the child who was later found safe. Family members say he is the father of the child, WITI-TV reported.