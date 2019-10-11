Iowa auditors say nearly $62,000 missing from agency
DES MOINES — A state audit report says nearly $62,000 is missing from deposits for the Wayne-Ringgold-Decatur County Solid Waste Management Commission.
The report issued Thursday says a special investigation requested by the commission showed that money from landfill fees wasn’t property deposited. The report says the undeposited collections were identified within a month of the hiring of an office manager in 2014, and no discrepancies were identified after the woman resigned in June 2018.
A news release from the state auditor’s office says the woman, Jennifer Nickell, told the Ringgold County auditor and a commission member that she’d taken money from the landfill office because she was experiencing financial difficulties.
Associated Press attempts to reach Nickell were unsuccessful. Court records don’t list any criminal charges in connection with the report.
Illini Union director allegedly fired gun in front of woman
URBANA, Ill. — The director of the University of Illinois’ student life center faces a felony charge for allegedly firing a gun in front of a woman inside his Champaign home.
Fifty-five-year-old Jamie Singson was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly firing a handgun Tuesday in frustration after arguing with a woman he once dated.
Lt. Bruce Ramseyer with Champaign police tells The News-Gazette Singson didn’t shoot at the woman and no one was injured.
Singson pleaded not guilty Wednesday and his bail was set at $75,000. He was later released from jail.
He’s been director since 2017 of the Illini Union, which is the Urbana-Champaign campus’ student life center.
A school spokeswoman said it is reviewing the case.
Singson’s attorney, Tom Bruno, declined to comment Thursday but says he’ll “fully investigate” the allegations.
Man accused of leaving scene of fatal crash MUSCATINE, Iowa — Police have arrested a man suspected of leaving the scene after his vehicle fatally struck a bicyclist in the eastern Iowa city of Muscatine.
County court records say 57-year-old Terry Gough, of Morning Sun, was arrested Monday. He’s charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
Gough’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.
Police said 49-year-old Devin Estabrook was struck Aug. 12 while riding his bike in south Muscatine. He was a member of the Grandview Volunteer Fire Department.