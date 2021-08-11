Infant found inside furniture dumped in Chicago alley
CHICAGO — A newborn boy found Wednesday morning inside a drawer of an apparently discarded dresser in a Chicago alley is in good condition, authorities said.
Paramedics were called to Chicago’s Montclare neighborhood about 8 a.m. by a passerby who found the newborn in the dresser drawer, said Larry Langford, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department.
The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was listed in good condition, he said.
Officials said trash pickup was underway Wednesday morning in the area where the infant was found. But it wasn’t clear if the dresser was close enough to the curb that it would have been hauled away by trash collection crews.
Karie James, a Chicago Police Department spokeswoman, said in an email that police were investigating.
Summerfest to require vaccination proof or negative COVID test
MILWAUKEE — One of the country’s most popular music festivals is going to require attendees to have a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into the concerts.
Organizers at Summerfest in Milwaukee released a revised entry protocol policy Tuesday announcing that those attending the lakeside festival will need proof of vaccination or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of attending. The Summerfest website says either a PCR or rapid test is acceptable.
The annual concert runs Sept. 2 to 4, 9 to 11, and 16 to 18.
6 tornadoes confirmed in northern Illinois
CHICAGO — The National Weather Service planned to survey storm damage Tuesday in four northern Illinois counties after forecasters confirmed that at least six tornadoes touched down there Monday, a meteorologist said.
Based on video, photos and storm reports provided by storm spotters and storm chasers, the agency confirmed that tornadoes caused damage in Ogle, DeKalb, and Kane Counties and Lee counties, meteorologist Rafal Ogorek with the weather service’s Romeoville, Ill., office said Tuesday morning.
He said at least six tornadoes touched down in those four counties, but it’s likely additional tornadoes moved through the region Monday afternoon and evening.
Madison chancellor: Foxconn likely won’t honor $100M pledge
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank isn’t expecting the Foxconn Technology Group to honor a $100 million pledge it made to the school nearly three years ago.
The Taiwanese electronics giant made the pledge back in August 2018, and it was promoted as the biggest research partnership in UW-Madison history. Foxconn said it was making the investment in engineering and innovation research at the university.
A public records request made by the Wisconsin State Journal to UW-Madison showed on Monday that Foxconn gave $700,000 in the first year of the five-year agreement. That’s less than 1% of its original commitment.
“I am not at this point expecting to receive that gift,” Blank told the State Journal editorial board last week. “It’d be nice. I think it’s unlikely.”