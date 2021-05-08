Republicans discuss reinstatement of employment search criteria
MADISON — Republicans are moving to reinstate a requirement that unemployed people in Wisconsin search for work in order to qualify for benefits while they don’t have a job.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Friday he would support an effort to reinstate the requirement that was suspended by state officials last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Sen. Steve Nass, who co-chairs the Legislature’s committee that has the power to reinstate the rule, said he wants to put it back in place by the end of the month.
Unemployed people would have to perform four work-search activities each week in order to obtain their benefits once the rule is reinstated.
Archdiocese demands access to prisoners
MADISON — The Archdiocese of Milwaukee filed a lawsuit Friday demanding state corrections officials relax COVID-19 protocols and allow ministers to visit inmates.
The archdiocese alleges in the filing that the Department of Corrections adopted a policy in March 2020 banning volunteer visits. The policy has prevented clergy from the archdiocese from meeting in-person with inmates to provide spiritual guidance, communion and penance, violating a state law that grants clergy of all faiths weekly visits with prisoners and inmates’ constitutional right to freedom of religion.
Attorneys and DOC employees such as psychologists and social workers have been allowed to see inmates since March 2020 if the visitors follow health and safety protocols such as temperature checks, COVID-19 tests and masks, according to the lawsuit. But those protocols don’t apply to clergy, the archdiocese contends.
The lawsuit demands that a judge order the DOC to allow clergy to visit prisoners immediately. Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit on behalf of the archdiocese in Jefferson County.
Police probe shooting deaths in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie police are investigating the deaths of a couple found dead of gunshot wounds in their home.
Lt. Ryan Cox said the man’s gunshot wounds are believed to have been self-inflicted. But, Cox would not say whether the woman’s injuries were self-inflicted or whether the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.
The man was 35 and the woman was 37. Their bodies were found Wednesday evening when officers went to the home to check on their welfare.
Neighbors in the Prairie Lakes development said the two bodies were removed from the home Thursday morning.