Driver fleeing traffic stop involved in fatal crash
A motorist who fled from an attempted traffic stop in Milwaukee crashed into a car blocks away, fatally injuring a man, police said.
Milwaukee police tried to make the traffic stop early Tuesday but the driver refused to stop and fled from the scene.
The Milwaukee Police Department said officers did not initiate a pursuit of the fleeing vehicle, which crashed into another car three blocks away. The 39-year-old motorist in that vehicle died of his injuries late Tuesday at a hospital, police said.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the crash victim as Noe Barron Garcia of Milwaukee.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 28-year-old man, was arrested after a brief foot chase, and police said it was later determined that the car he was in was stolen.
Police said charges were pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
Chicago firefighter who died during blaze had heart attack
CHICAGO — A firefighter who died while battling a blaze in a high-rise building on Chicago’s North Side died of a heart attack, autopsy results released Thursday showed.
Lt. Jan Tchoryk, 55, died of hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the autopsy results released by the Cook County medical examiner.
Tchoryk “went down” on the stairs on the building’s 11th floor, Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt told reporters.
The blaze was reported before 8 a.m. Wednesday on the 27th floor of the condo and apartment building in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
The extra-alarm fire was ruled accidental and started after combustible material was placed “too close to a heat-generating appliance,” Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said Thursday.
