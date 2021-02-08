Evers’ budget proposal would legalize recreational marijuana
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says his budget plan will include a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, an idea that will likely be blocked by the Republican-controlled Legislature but could be a catalyst to allow the use of medical marijuana.
Evers said the recreational marijuana measure could generate $166 million in revenue that would be used to help fund rural schools and programs for marginalized communities, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
“Legalizing and taxing marijuana in Wisconsin — just like we do already with alcohol — ensures a controlled market and safe product are available for both recreational and medicinal users and can open the door for countless opportunities for us to reinvest in our communities and create a more equitable state,” Evers said in a statement.
Wisconsin is among a minority of states that have not legalized marijuana use in some form despite recent state polling showing more than half surveyed support it. Thirty-six states have medical marijuana programs, including states bordering Wisconsin. Fifteen states have legalized recreational marijuana in recent years, including Illinois and Michigan.
Support for one or both of the pot proposals is growing in Wisconsin.
In the 2018 election, 16 counties and two cities voted to support medical or recreational marijuana in referendums. A 2019 Marquette University Law School poll found that 59% of Wisconsin voters supported legalizing recreational marijuana and 83% backed legalizing medical marijuana.
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester recently said he supported legalizing medical marijuana but not recreational marijuana. He wants the issue to be addressed separately from the state budget.
Under Evers’ plan, buyers would have to be 21 or older to purchase the drug for recreational purposes and 18 or older for medical use. Wisconsin residents could possess at most 2 ounces and six plants for personal use. Out-of-state residents could possess 0.25 ounces at most.
Iowa police officer shoots and kills man in confrontation
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Iowa authorities are investigating after a Bettendorf police officer shot and killed a man who was involved in a domestic dispute.
Bettendorf Police said officers were called to a home around 12:15 a.m. Sunday because of a dispute between a man and a woman but the couple left the area before officers arrived. About an hour and a half later, the man and woman were found in a vehicle.
Police say the woman exited the vehicle and told officers the man had threatened to kill her with a handgun.
Police said the man produced a handgun and refused to comply with officers’ commands. During the confrontation, an officer fired his or her weapon, and the man died at the scene.
The man’s name wasn’t immediately released on Sunday.
Police said one officer was treated for minor hand injuries after the confrontation.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will review the shooting. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.
2 firefighters injured while battling Iowa apartment fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Two firefighters were seriously injured Sunday when a hose line failed while they were battling a blaze at a Cedar Rapids apartment complex.
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said one firefighter was struck in the head and knocked unconscious and another was struck in the chest and knocked down when the hose line failed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Neither injury was believed to be life-threatening.
Firefighters were called to the eight-unit apartment building around 1:15 a.m. Sunday after smoke alarms were activated inside the building. It took more than an hour to bring the blaze under control as firefighters dealt with frigid temperatures, and they remained on scene Sunday morning to deal with lingering hot spots.
Firefighters dealt with frozen equipment and extreme wind chills because of the cold weather overnight.
No apartment residents were injured even though five of the units were occupied at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Jesse Jackson released to therapy center after surgery
CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson has been released to a Chicago physical therapy center following gallbladder surgery and medical observation, a spokesman said Sunday.
The 79-year-old civil rights leader experienced “abdominal discomfort” on Jan. 29 and was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he underwent an undisclosed surgery, according to a late Saturday statement from Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Jackson’s longtime spokesman Frank Watkins confirmed Sunday it was gallbladder surgery.
Jackson has been released to a rehabilitation center for a “short period of exercise and therapy,” because of his Parkinson’s disease, according to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
Jackson has been seeking outpatient care for more than five years for Parkinson’s, a chronic neurological disorder that causes movement difficulties.
“Rev. Jackson is continuing his civil rights and organizational work and is in high spirits,” the organization’s statement said. “He’s expected to be home with his family shortly.”