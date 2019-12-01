$20 million in projects planned for airport in central Illinois
SAVOY, Ill. — More than $20 million in construction is planned at Willard Airport in central Illinois during the next two years.
The work includes reconstruction of a runway, an added taxiway and a redone entrance road to the University of Illinois-owned airport in Savoy.
Airport officials also expect a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility to be completed and opened early next year. Airport Executive Director Tim Bannon said that means private international flights can arrive direct, rather than stopping elsewhere to clear customs.
Fire kills woman, injures man
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A woman in her 80s has died and a man in his 90s was injured in a house fire in Beaver Dam.
The fire was reported after 10 p.m. Thursday, and the initial call said victims were trapped in the basement. Fire Chief Alan Mannel said Dodge County Deputies arrived to the house to find heavy smoke and fire on the first floor.
The woman was pulled from the home by a deputy, but she later died at the hospital. The man was able to get out of the house on his own, and was also taken to a hospital where he was being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Man held in fatal hit-and-run case
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Police say they’re investigating a 38-year-old Green Bay man for the death of a man found in a ditch after officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving a car and a deer.
Police in Ashwaubenon arrested the man to be investigated on a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. He is being held at the Brown County Jail. Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or the deceased.