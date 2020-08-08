Nearly two dozen of Iowa’s 327 school districts include at least one county where more than 15% of coronavirus tests were positive over the past two weeks.
Joining those 23 districts are 15 more that include at least one county with a COVID-19 test two-week positivity rate of 15%.
Pat Garrett, spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds, did not immediately reply to a question about how the state will compute a positivity rate for districts that are in multiple counties.
Districts which include counties that had positivity rates above 15% as of Thursday were: AHSTW (Avoca), Boyer Valley, Clarion, Clarke, Eagle Grove, Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton, Fort Dodge, Gilmore City-Bradgate, Harlan, Humboldt, IKM-Manning, I-35 (Truro), Luverne, Manson Northwest Webster, Mormon Trail, Murray, Prairie Valley, Stratford. Tri-Center, Twin Rivers, West Bend-Mallard, and Woodbine.
The high rates and Reynolds’ departure from national and international health guidelines has organizations representing teachers and school boards demanding more local control.
Reynolds has said that districts may apply for a waiver to hold classes online if their counties have a 15% positive COVID-19 rate in a two-week period and 10% of students are absent. Reynolds noted Thursday that many districts are a couple of weeks away from starting classes, so they don’t have absences yet.
Districts in counties with 20% and above may also request temporarily closing buildings or the whole district.