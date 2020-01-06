Judge: Illinois prison officials must read hearing evidence
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A district judge has ordered three Illinois prison officials to read transcripts from a lawsuit that accuses the state prison system of mistreating transgender people, saying she is concerned the state agency is not taking the plaintiffs’ complaints seriously.
U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Rosenstengel also ordered the Illinois Department of Corrections to revamp its procedures dealing with transgender people, including training for employees and avoiding cross-gender strip searches. Prison officials are expected to submit a progress report by Jan. 22.
The 2018 lawsuit was filed on behalf of at least five transgender women.
“The court notes that no (corrections) representative attended any portion of the two-day preliminary injunction hearing. Because the court is concerned that IDOC is not taking plaintiffs’ allegations in this lawsuit seriously, the court orders each named defendant shall read the transcript of the evidentiary hearing, held on July 31-Aug. 1,” the order reads.
State officials have made no public comments on the judge’s order.
The judge ordered the prison officials to certify to the court by Thursday that they had read the transcript, The News-Gazette reported.
The plaintiffs testified to a long list of woes during the hearing, detailing years of mental health problems, including schizophrenia and depression, suicide attempts and self-mutilation, and frustration about being groped by fellow inmates and guards.
2 snowmobile riders die after plunging into Wisconsin lake
RHINELANDER, Wis. — Two snowmobile riders died and a third survived after their machines plunged into a lake in northern Wisconsin, authorities said Sunday.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about snowmobiles and their riders in the water on Lake Nokomis around 3 a.m. today. Authorities arrived and found that three snowmobiles and three riders had gone into the water. One rider was able to get out and make the 911 call. The other two riders were dead, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities are withholding the names of the victims until family members are notified.
More Illinois seniors eligible for state benefits in 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — More Illinois seniors will qualify for state benefits such as discounted license plates and free transit under new income guidelines that took effect for 2020.
The Illinois Department of Aging announced new, higher income limits will be used eligibility for the state’s Benefit Access Program. The program includes discounts on license plates, the Seniors Ride Free Benefit and the Persons with Disability Free Transit Ride Benefit.
Under the new guidelines, single-person households will qualify if they earn less than $33,562 in annual income. That’s up from $27,610 last year.
State officials say the changes reflect annual cost of living increases for Social Security and supplemental security income benefits.
Aging Department director Paula Basta says the benefits support “some of our state’s must vulnerable residents.” The state says it received over 126,180 applications for the benefits in the most recent fiscal year.
Police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a man now charged in a fatal hit-and-run on Christmas Eve.
Manuel Salazar-Gutierrez, 44, of La Crosse faces charges of second-degree reckless homicide and hit-and-run resulting in death, according to a criminal complaint released by Milwaukee police on Sunday.
Salazar-Gutierrez is accused in the death of 36-year-old Jamie Hanson. She was killed when a vehicle veered off the road and hit her as she walked her two dogs in Bay View around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 24. Police found the Jeep suspected in the hit-and-run crash abandoned in an alley on Dec. 26, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Hanson was a well-known bartender at the downtown Milwaukee Brat House. A warrant is out for the arrest of Salazar-Gutierrez, according to online court records.The Associated Press