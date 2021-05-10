14-year-old boy fatally shot in Chicago late Saturday
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday night on the West Side, and Chicago police detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
The teenager was found in the first block of South Springfield Avenue, near Madison Street, west of Garfield Park about 9:30 p.m., police said. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a statement from police.
The boy’s injuries were so severe he was unable to tell investigators what happened, according to authorities.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner’s office identified him as Eddie Thigpen, 14, of West 12th Place. Chicago police originally said the boy was 13.
No arrests have been made and police did not release additional details.
Police arrest 2 in connection with shooting that injured 4
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting that injured four people.
The shooting happened Saturday afternoon. Police say two 23-year-old men, a 25-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, all from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Police apprehended a 23-year-old man and a 45-year-old man. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, authorities said.
Fire destroys new sawmill in northwestern Wisconsin
CORNELL, Wis. — Firefighters from seven different departments spent five hours Saturday battling a fire at a new sawmill near Cornell, in northwestern Wisconsin.
Cornell Assistant Fire Chief Matt Boulding said investigators believe a piece of equipment inside the sawmill malfunctioned, starting the blaze.
Boulding said the building is a complete loss. Three semi trailers next to the sawmill also were destroyed. Fire crews were able to save one semi trailer that was near the building, WEAU-TV reported.
Cornell is 40 miles northeast of Eau Claire.
Man who survived tornado at Iowa scout camp graduates med school
OMAHA, Neb. — Thirteen years after he was injured in a tornado that killed four boys at a Boy Scout camp in western Iowa, Kevin Hanna is graduating from medical school.
Hanna said the time he spent in rehabilitation after breaking his pelvis when the storm struck the Little Sioux Scout Ranch prompted him to choose a career in medicine. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Saturday and plans to continue his training with a residency in urology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Hanna, 26, was at the Boy Scout camp northeast of Tekamah, Nebraska, when the tornado struck on June 11, 2008.
The then-13-year-old spent more than a week in the hospital and a few months in a wheelchair recovering. Hanna enjoyed doing physical therapy because he felt like he was making progress every session. Today, he has few lingering problems and he runs marathons.
Hanna says he was lucky to survive. He won’t forget the boys who didn’t.
“They didn’t get a chance to grow up to be a doctor or have family or travel the world or run a marathon, but the person I’m becoming is who they could have been,” Hanna said. “I want to live my life in a way that could honor them.”