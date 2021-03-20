Ex-Four Oaks youth counselor pleads guilty to sex abuse
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A former Four Oaks youth counselor has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing and exploiting a 14-year-old boy in 2018.
Danielle Hook, 29, entered a written plea Thursday to amended charges of third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist, The Gazette reported. As part of a deal with prosecutors, a charge of harboring a runaway will be dismissed.
Prosecutors also agreed to recommend lifetime probation for Hook when she’s sentenced May 18. Her convictions on the two counts together carry a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison.
The judge who accepted her plea Thursday ordered her to register as a sex offender for 10 years.
Man rescued in Waterloo after being trapped under skid loader
WATERLOO, Iowa — Firefighters rescued a man Friday trapped under a skid loader at a burial vault business in Waterloo.
The incident happened around 6 a.m. when the hydraulics that operate the arms of the skid loader bucket failed, sending one of the arms crashing down on a mechanic working on the machinery and pinning him, The Courier reported.
Waterloo Fire Department Battalion Chief Ben Peterson said the bucket happened to be titled downward and hit the cement first, relieving enough weight from the arm that it saved the mechanic’s life.
Crews inflated air bags to lift part of the machine’s weigh off the man, then used extrication tools to cut the skid loader arm off the man’s back, Peterson said.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for injuries. His condition was not released.
Records: La Crosse mayor disregarded guidance on water
LA CROSSE, Wis. — The mayor of La Crosse disregarded state guidance and refused to supply bottled water for all French Island residents who have man-made PFAS contaminants in their wells, records show.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that it obtained emails showing Mayor Tim Kabat refused to supply bottled water for anyone with pollution levels below 20 parts per trillion, despite guidance from the state Department of Natural Resources that more people should get clean water. John Storlie, an environmental consultant the city hired, said in an email to Kabat in November that residents with at least 15 ppt should get water.
“Let’s stick to the plan that we have presented all along — if a well is 20 or greater then we provide water. If less than 20 we do not,” Kabat responded.
PFAS were first detected in French Island wells in 2014. Officials believe the pollution originated from firefighting foam used at the city’s airport, which stands on the north end of the island, and has been spreading into groundwater across the island’s southern half. Tests have revealed at least 40 wells around the airport on French Island are contaminated.
Wheaton College removes plaque calling indigenous ‘savages’
WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College removed a plaque that referred to indigenous people as “savages” after students and staff raised concerns about the term, the president of the suburban Chicago school said.
The 64-year-old plaque, which had hung in the foyer of the college’s main chapel, commemorated five missionaries who were killed in Ecuador in 1956, including three alumni of the Christian liberal arts college.
School officials are looking to replace the plaque and a task force will review its new wording, college President Philip Ryken said in the letter to students and staff, the Chicago Tribune reported.
“The word ‘savage’ is regarded as pejorative and has been used historically to dehumanize and mistreat Indigenous peoples around the world,” Ryken wrote. “Any descriptions on our campus of people or people groups should reflect the full dignity of human beings made in the image of God.”
About a dozen students and staff expressed concerns about the wording this school year, college spokesman Joseph Moore said.
Before it was removed Tuesday, the plaque hung in the foyer of the college’s main chapel, where students traditionally gather three times per week.
The plaque was donated by Wheaton’s class of 1949, which included two of the missionaries who were killed.
Current student Caitlyn Kasper praised the decision to remove the plaque.
“Plaques like that have caused pain to people and are almost a symbol of white superiority in their very presences and in how they make people of color feel unwelcome at Wheaton,” she said.