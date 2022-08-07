Reproductive freedom flag
Demonstrators fly the reproductive rights flag in July at the Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.

Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Iowa have decided to drop the lawsuit on Iowa’s 24-hour waiting period law for abortions to focus on fighting more stringent abortion restrictions.

When Planned Parenthood of the Heartland filed the litigation, lawyers argued the law violated a 2019 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that established a state constitutional right to an abortion. But the state Supreme Court reversed that precedent in June when ruling on the waiting period.

