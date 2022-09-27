AP source: Funding bill includes more than $12B on Ukraine
WASHINGTON — More than $12 billion in Ukraine-related aid will be included as part of stopgap spending bill that would fund the federal government into mid-December, a person familiar with the legislation said Monday.
The funding package, which Congress is set to consider this week, will also provide disaster assistance, including for Jackson, Miss., where improvements are needed for the city’s water treatment system after its main facility malfunctioned in late August, leaving many stranded without clean water.
Also in the package is money to help households afford winter heating and funding to assist Afghans in resettling in the U.S. And it will reauthorize user fees that the Food and Drug Administration relies on to fund some of the agency’s most critical safety programs, such as product safety reviews.
A procedural vote in the Senate is set for tonight. The details were provided by a person who was not authorized to discuss the legislation publicly and was granted anonymity.
Both chambers of Congress must approve legislation by the end of Friday, which is the end of the fiscal year, to prevent a partial government shutdown. It represents the last bit of unfinished business for lawmakers before the midterm elections in November. Both sides are eager to wrap up and spend time on the campaign trail rather than in Washington, lowering the risk of a federal stoppage.
Navy bribery fugitive ‘Fat Leonard’ seeks Venezuelan asylum
SAN DIEGO — The fugitive defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” who orchestrated a huge bribery scheme involving dozens of U.S. Navy officials, has requested asylum in Venezuela, a law enforcement official said Monday, nearly a week after he was captured in the South American country.
Leonard Glenn Francis slipped away from house arrest in San Diego on Sept. 4, only weeks before he was to be sentenced. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the press about the closed proceedings, did not provide any additional details about the Malaysian businessman’s moves. By law the Venezuelan government must consider the asylum request.
Francis owned Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia Ltd. or GDMA, that supplied food, water and fuel to vessels for decades. He has acknowledged overbilling the U.S. Navy by $35 million with the help of dozens of U.S. naval officers whom he plied with prostitutes, Kobe beef, cigars and other bribes so they would direct their ships to ports Francis controlled in the Pacific in Southeast Asia.
CBO: Biden’s student debt plan would cost $400 billion
President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation will cost the federal government about $400 billion over the next 30 years, according to new estimates from the Congressional Budget Office.
The figures were released Monday in response to a request from Republican lawmakers who oppose Biden’s plan in large part because of its costs. They were quick to cite the estimates as evidence that the plan will “bury” taxpayers, passing along the costs to Americans who never went to college.
The Biden administration previously estimated the plan would cost about $24 billion per year over the next 10 years — about $240 billion for the decade — while other estimates put the total cost at $500 billion or more over the decade.
On Monday, the White House noted that the CBO’s estimated cost in the first year — $21 billion — is actually lower than the administration’s early estimate of $24 billion.
Starbucks says it wants union bargaining to begin
Starbucks said Monday that it wants to start contract negotiations next month at hundreds of U.S. stores that have voted to unionize.
The Seattle coffee giant said it sent letters to 234 stores offering a three-week window in October to start negotiations. All of those stores — located in 36 states and the District of Columbia — have voted to unionize this year in elections that were certified by the National Labor Relations Board.
“We look forward to these negotiations and hopefully setting dates and securing locations for contract bargaining,” the company said in a post on its website.
But Workers United, the union organizing Starbucks’ stores, expressed skepticism about the company’s request. Starbucks opposes the unionization of its 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores. Last month, the company asked the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily halt all elections because of evidence of misconduct.
The unionization effort began late last year at a Starbucks store in Buffalo, N.Y. That store and two others — one in New York and one in Arizona — are the only ones currently negotiating contracts.
Casey Moore, a labor organizer and union spokesperson, said other stores have reached out to Starbucks to begin negotiations since May but have received no reply. Starbucks said Workers United has directed the company to schedule all negotiations through the union’s president.
