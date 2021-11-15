Harris Fawell, former congressman, dead at 92
CHICAGO — Former U.S. Rep. Harris W. Fawell of Illinois, who served seven terms in Congress and was a state senator, has died. He was 92.
Fawell died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease Thursday at his home in suburban Naperville, his wife Ruth told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Fawell, a Republican, represented a Chicago-area district in Congress from 1985 to 1999 when he retired. He was known as a fiscal conservative, and spent time on a bipartisan panel that objected to excessive government spending on lawmakers’ pet projects.
Family members recall a caring man of quick wit.
“He was a loving, honest and intelligent man,” his wife of 69 years said. “A husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.”
Fawell was born in West Chicago in 1929. He earned a law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law and practiced as an attorney. He was part of a well-known family in DuPage County politics; His late brother, Bruce, was a circuit court judge and his late sister-in-law, Beverly, was a state senator.
Harris Fawell began his Illinois Senate career in 1963, leaving office in 1977 for an unsuccessful Illinois Supreme Court bid.
While he was a Republican, he supported Democrat Barack Obama’s presidential bid in 2008 and was one of 30 former GOP members of Congress who in 2016 publicly said they would not vote for Donald Trump.
In later years, Fawell reflected on his work as an elected leader in essays, including for a 2007 volume of Gonzaga University’s International Journal of Servant-Leadership.
Funeral services were private, according to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory in Naperville.
New database logs WWI memorials in Illinois
CHICAGO — A new online database has cataloged more than 300 historic World War I monuments and memorials in Illinois, from dough boy statues to public spaces honoring people who served in the Great War.
The database is the product of a yearslong effort by Landmarks Illinois, a historic preservation group. Along with the survey, the group provided grants to communities that wanted to preserve or recover their WWI monuments.
The database documents 311 memorials in 158 Illinois communities. Among them is the Goldstar Memorial in the suburban Chicago community of Riverside. The community received a grant from Landmarks Illinois to help with restoration at the memorial, which was dedicated on Memorial Day in 1921.
Joseph Baar Topinka, Commander, American Legion Post #488, said memorials like the one in Riverside are like “postcards to the future.”
“They must be preserved and revered in the present,” he said. “If they are not, the future will not have them from which to learn from the past. What a loss that would be to communities like Riverside, Ill., that are steeped in history.”
The Pritzker Military Foundation provided Landmarks Illinois a $100,000 grant for the database, survey and grant program.
Chicago panel to decide settlement in fatal police chase
CHICAGO — A man whose wife was struck and killed by a car being pursued by Chicago police officers will receive $2 million if a city committee approves a proposed settlement over her death.
The Chicago City Council’s Finance Committee is set on Monday to consider the settlement involving Julia Lynn Callaway, who was struck so violently in May 2018 her body was thrown 50 feet into the air.
If the settlement is approved, the money would go to her widower, David Brown, the minister of Shiloh Baptist Church, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Brown had taken his 55-year-old wife shopping for Mother’s Day when she was struck and killed along a sidewalk in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood by a car fleeing a traffic stop.
Officers claimed to have smelled a “strong odor of cannabis” coming from Curtis Pugh’s car before they pulled up next to his vehicle, prompting Pugh to speed away with two passengers inside.
He was pursued by officers as he swerved through traffic, running stop signs and red lights before he drove onto a sidewalk, fatally struck Callaway and also injured a 31-year-old man.
Pugh, then 22, acknowledged leading police on the chase, but said he thought he had enough space to avoid hitting the two pedestrians. The Matteson man was charged with first-degree murder as well as drug and traffic offenses.
Pugh remains incarcerated for convictions related to the incident.
Woman arrested after stolen dog recovered
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A woman suspected of stealing a dog from a Mazomanie residence was arrested Sunday and the canine was returned home safely, authorities said.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a 13-year-old German shorthaired pointer named Jackson was reported missing Thursday afternoon. There were no signs of forced entry and nothing else was missing from the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
A deputy received a call Saturday from someone claiming to have Jackson. The deputy went to the caller’s residence early Sunday morning and found the dog.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a domestic animal, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Des Moines street
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Sunday morning shooting in Des Moines left one man dead and another injured.
Des Moines Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Sunday. Officers found an 18-year-old Des Moines man critically hurt with a gunshot injury inside a vehicle near the intersection of Pennsylvania and East University Avenue. That man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police said in a statement that a 23-year-old Des Moines man was also injured in the shooting, which took place on a road about one mile east of where the victims were found.
Police said the shooting was the city’s 12th homicide of the year.
Gunfire reported outside strip club
BRISTOL, Wis. — Authorities are investigating a shooting outside a controversial Bristol strip club early Sunday that police believe left at least one person injured.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Club Bristol at about 12:20 a.m. on reports of people exchanging gunfire in the parking lot.
Preliminary reports show there was a large gathering of people outside the bar before shots erupted and many vehicles left the area before law enforcement arrived. Numerous shell casings were found in the lot, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities suspect that at least one person was hurt, but no further details were released.
The club was the site of three shootings in one week in March, which led the bar to voluntarily shut down after the Bristol town board threatened to pull its licenses. Club owners have agreed to move the bar within two years and increase security in order to stay in business.