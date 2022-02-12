No Wordle update leads to discovery of 80-year-old hostage
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. — Police rescued an 80-year-old suburban Chicago woman who was held hostage in her home for nearly 21 hours by a naked man with scissors, and officers checked on the woman in part because she couldn’t text one of her daughters her daily Wordle score during the ordeal.
Denyse Holt and her oldest daughter, Meredith Holt-Caldwell, told reporters that Holt woke up about 1 a.m. Sunday to the sight of the naked and bloody man in her Lincolnwood home.
Holt said the man threatened her life. Ultimately, after grabbing two knives from the kitchen, Holt said the man led her to a bathroom in the basement, barricading her inside using a chair for the next 17 hours.
“I was trying to survive, that’s all,” Holt told WBBM-TV.
During that time, she couldn’t communicate with the outside world or update her daughter as she usually does about her score on the popular online word game. And Holt-Caldwell, who lives in Seattle, became worried that her mother wasn’t reading her texts or updating her about Wordle.
Holt-Caldwell asked Lincolnwood police to make a well-being check and they rescued her mother from the bathroom. Officers found 32-year-old James H. Davis III armed with knives in an upstairs bedroom and arrested him after a SWAT team responded and used a stun gun to subdue him, police said.
Iowa high court allows trial without defendant present
DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court said Friday that certain criminal trials may be held without the defendant present if it appears the person charged is intentionally trying to cause unreasonable delays.
The court ruled in the case of Randall Hurlbut, who was arrested in Le Mars in August 2017 after eluding a police officer who attempted to stop him after he was noticed behaving erratically. He was charged with driving while intoxicated after a urine sample tested positive for methamphetamine.
Court documents indicate he was a difficult client and fired two lawyers and had his trial, which was originally scheduled for August 2018, delayed three times to February 2020. His third court-appointed lawyer represented him at trial but Hurlbut didn’t show up, telling his lawyer he had been confused about the date and that he didn’t have a ride.
The trial judge decided to hold the trial without him. He was convicted by a jury and sentenced to jail.
Hurlbut appealed, saying the judge violated his due process rights and his constitutional right to confront his accuser — a right contained in federal and state constitutions and Iowa court rules. The state Supreme Court found that, when warranted, trials may occur without the defendant present.
Iowa courts to discontinue mask requirement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa courts are discontinuing the requirement to wear masks, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen said Friday.
In an order effective Monday, Christensen said the mask requirement was put in place to address concerns with the rising delta variant and retained when the omicron variant followed.
“With both variants now on the wane, we find it appropriate to end this protocol,” she wrote. “People entering court-controlled areas are not required to wear face coverings. Judges, in their discretion, may require face coverings by participants or take other measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in court proceedings as necessary.”
Charges filed in slaying of dance coach
CHICAGO — A Chicago man faces a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a dance coach whose studio had served as a safe space for children on the city’s South Side, police said Friday.
Diontay Kimberly, 31, was identified by police as the man who allegedly shot and killed Verndell Smith, 32, in May 2021 as he was walking near his studio.
Kimberly was expected to appear for a court hearing later Friday on one count of first-degree murder, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Police said an SUV’s driver pulled into a parking lot and opened fire last May, hitting Smith in the leg, arm, forehead and torso. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Although he was partially deaf, Smith “found his voice” through dancing, his sister LaToya Smith told the Sun-Times last year. He opened a dance studio, the Ultimate Threat Dance Organization, that he considered a safe space for children.