Sheriff announces reward for information on missing Iowa boy
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — A sheriff announced Wednesday that roughly $15,000 and counting has been pledged as a reward for information that helps investigators find out what happened to a missing Iowa boy.
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the pledges have come from local businesses and citizens who are concerned about the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson.
The office said in a press release that Xavior was last seen “on or about May 27” in Montezuma, a small town where he lived in a trailer with his mother. His 11th birthday was May 30.
Police have not said who last saw Xavior, who had recently completed fourth grade at a local public school. One of his neighbors, a mother of one of Xavior’s friends, was the first to report him missing.
The reward fund has been created at Montezuma State Bank. The sheriff’s office said the money would be paid out for “information which leads to resolution of this case.”
Wisconsin Republicans seek to shield state gun owners
MADISON, Wis. — Future federal laws that would ban or restrict the use of guns could not be enforced in Wisconsin under a Republican-backed bill the state Assembly approved Wednesday.
The measure is part of a national wave of similar proposals intended to resist new gun control measures. The bills are a reaction from Republicans to a push by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats to tighten gun control laws.
However, because the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution dictates that federal law trumps conflicting state law, many previous GOP-backed state efforts to thwart gun laws have been found unconstitutional. Several states passed similar laws under then-President Barack Obama, but judges ruled against them.
Even if the Wisconsin Senate passed the new bill, it would likely be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who supports tighter gun control limits.
The proposal generally would prohibit police in Wisconsin from enforcing a federal law that bans or restricts gun or ammunition sales. It would also exempt any gun or ammunition made in Wisconsin from federal regulation and prohibit any state or local government agency from spending taxpayer money to confiscate guns or ammunition.
Assembly Democrats warned that the state can’t trump federal law and the bill would leave police powerless to seize guns from domestic abusers. Rep. Tip McGuire, of Kenosha, said the measure would “handcuff” police.Republicans countered that they’re protecting Wisconsin residents’ 2nd Amendment right to bear arms and ensuring people can defend themselves as local governments defund police departments.
FBI working with Iowa college on data security breach
DES MOINES — The FBI is now working with the Des Moines Area Community College on a data security breach that has led to days of the school being shut down.
The security incident closed the college on Friday and forced it to partially shut down its computer network, the Des Moines Register reported. The college remained closed Tuesday, and the shutdown has affected the school’s courses.
The college announced Tuesday night that in-person classes would resume Wednesday. Officials did not announce a date for online classes to resume.
Neither the college nor the FBI has offered details on the security breach, but college President Rob Denson said no personal information was disclosed. The incident occurred as ransomware attacks have been launched against thousands of businesses, schools, and state and local government agencies.
College officials have extended deadlines for classes, including sign up, Denson said. The college expects financial aid to be dispersed on time next week.
“Our team has just done a great job getting engaged very early, and that is making all the difference,” Denson said.
Wisconsin Senate votes to ban police chokeholds
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would prohibit police from using chokeholds, except in life-threatening situations or to defend themselves, while also approving a measure that attempts to stop the defunding of police.
The chokehold measure is one in a series of police reform bills making their way through the Wisconsin Legislature a year after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was Black, died after White police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds. Chauvin lost his job and was found guilty of murder. Numerous other shootings of Black people by White police officers across the country, including in Wisconsin, have placed greater attention on policing policies and accelerated calls for change.
Under the bill approved on a voice vote Wednesday, police departments in Wisconsin would be barred from authorizing chokeholds in their policies detailing how and when force can be used. Critics say there should be no exception for officers to use chokeholds, even in self defense as the bill allows. But supporters say the exception is reasonable and that the bill would all-but eliminate the use of chokeholds.
Many Wisconsin police departments have already enacted similar policies, including Milwaukee which has no exceptions, and chokeholds are not taught as a compliance technique during law enforcement training. However, backers of the bill say explicitly banning them statewide would be another step toward ensuring they are not used.
The Senate also passed a bill Wednesday supported by Republicans and police and opposed by Democrats and local governments that attempts to stop efforts to defund police.
It would mandate that any municipality that decreases funding for police would receive an equal cut in state aid. The bill is an attempt by conservatives to stop those who want to take money away from police departments, sometimes to use for other social services that may not require a law enforcement intervention.
Under the bill, municipalities that do not cut their police budgets would receive more in state aid. Police departments with fewer than 30 officers would be exempt.
The Senate passed a third bill, on a bipartisan 30-2 vote, that has widespread support and requires law enforcement agencies to specify when use of force must be reported, how to report it and mandates that officers who engage or observe use of force to report it. It also prohibits disciplining an officer for reporting a violation of the agency’s use of force policy.
Suburban Chicago police probe device that exploded in house
EVANSTON, Ill. — An explosive device was thrown through the window of a suburban Chicago house, causing an explosion that blew out the home’s windows, police said Wednesday.
Police and firefighters in Evanston who responded to a house explosion reported about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday found that the home’s windows were blown out, but that no one was injured in the blast.
“Some sort of explosive device was thrown through the first floor window,” Evanston police Commander Ryan Glew said Wednesday.
Body found at demolition site of landmark Illinois motel
MARION, Ill. — A body was found at the site of a demolished motel in southern Illinois, police said Tuesday.
The discovery was made at the Motel Marion property in Marion in Williamson County. State and local police were investigating, and an autopsy was planned.
No details were available on the age, gender or race of the body.
Demolition of the 80-year-old motel and campground was completed last week.