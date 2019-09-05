Woman arrested in double shooting deaths in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police in eastern Iowa say they’ve arrested a woman suspected of being an accessory after the fact in the May shooting deaths of two teens in Cedar Rapids.
The Des Moines Register reported that 24-year-old Alexandra Lanee Nicole Smith was arrested Monday on the charge. She remained jailed Wednesday on a $5,000 cash bond.
Police said Smith helped a man charged in the May 18 shooting deaths of Matrell Johnson and Royal Abram, both 18, outside the Iowa Smoke Shop in Cedar Rapids. Two other 19 year olds were injured.
Investigators said Smith drove 26-year-old Andre Defaunte Richardson to the smoke shop and away from it after the shooting. Police said she also helped him buy clothes and a cellphone.
Richardson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes.
Police say Iowa woman died after crashing during chase
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Authorities say a woman died after her minivan crashed during a police chase in south-central Iowa.
Knoxville Police Chief Dan Losada said in a news release Tuesday that one of his officers tried to pull over the woman for speeding Tuesday afternoon in front of Knoxville Middle School. Losada said she accelerated away and eventually turned north on Iowa Highway 14.
A press release from the Iowa State Patrol identified the woman as Erin Ruth Weers, 40, of Marshalltown. Weers was pronounced dead at the scene.
The chief said the chase speeds exceeded 90 mph before the minivan ran into a roadside ditch north of Knoxville, hit an obstacle and then went airborne before crashing and catching fire. He said officers used extinguishers to put out the blaze.
Iowa dad gets 5 years for causing baby son’s injuries
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man who caused his baby son’s brain injury has been given five years in prison.
Linn County District Court records say Matthew Judd, 20, of Marion, was sentenced Tuesday in Cedar Rapids. He’d pleaded guilty to child endangerment causing injury after prosecutors lowered the charge.
Prosecutors said Judd squeezed and bruised one of the 2-month-old’s legs in July last year and, on the same day, set the boy on the floor too fast, causing the baby’s head to hit the floor.
The child’s mother says he’s partially recovered but still is undergoing therapy for the brain injury.
Police explorer post adviser charged with child pornography
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A former adviser to a police explorer program outside Chicago is accused of possessing child pornography.
The Gurnee Police Department announced Tuesday that Mitchell S. Rowan of Beach Park was charged following an investigation by the department. The investigation began after a Gurnee Police Explorer Post member in March told authorities Rowan, “had been inappropriately communicating with minors through text messages and social media.”
In addition to being a Gurnee Police Explorer associate adviser, Rowan was a community service officer. Officials say the 23-year-old Rowan was fired from his positions after the allegations surfaced.
Officials said Rowan was arraigned in Lake County Circuit Court and his bail set at $100,000.
It wasn’t immediately known if Rowan has legal representation.
Wisconsin Republicans renew fetal tissue research ban bill
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans are renewing their attempt to ban the use of aborted fetal tissue in research or any other purpose.
State Sen. Andre Jacque and Rep. Janel Brandtjen on Wednesday began circulating the latest bill, versions of which have failed in recent years given opposition from the University of Wisconsin, medical and research communities.
Even if the proposal were to clear the Republican-controlled Legislature, it faces a near-certain veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Similar bills did not make it out of committee last session.
The bill would also require a physician who performs an abortion to arrange for final disposition of the fetal body parts.
Violating any part of the bill would be a felony.
Marine biologist from Wisconsin among victims of California boat fire
OOSTBURG, Wis. — Family members say a marine biologist from Wisconsin is among those presumed dead in a fire that swept through a scuba diving boat off the southern California coast.
Kristy Finstad, 41, who co-owned Worldwide Diving Adventures, was leading the scuba diving trip on the chartered boat when it caught fire Monday and trapped 34 people on board.
Finstad attended Oostburg High School and graduated in 1996. Finstad was described by her brother, Brett Harmeling of Houston, as strong-willed and adventurous.
Finstad studied damselfish and corals in the Tahitian Islands, dove for black pearls in the French Polynesian Tuamotus Islands and counted salmonids for the city of Santa Cruz, where she lived. She also did research for the Australian Institute of Marine Science and wrote a restoration guidebook for the California Coastal Commission.
Likely tornado causes damage in suburban Chicago; 1 hurt
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Officials say a suspected tornado caused damage in suburban Chicago, leaving one person injured.
The National Weather Service says the “probable tornado” appeared to touch down Tuesday evening near Waukegan in Lake County, Illinois. Trees and traffic lights were knocked down, and some buildings were damaged. The weather service says a damage path stretched for about 2 miles.
Crews plan to survey the damage Wednesday to confirm whether a tornado was to blame.
The Waukgean Fire Department says high winds flipped a car, leaving a person with what were described as minor injuries. The storm eventually moved out into Lake Michigan.