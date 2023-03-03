DeSantis to visit Iowa next week before expected 2024 bid
DES MOINES — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning his first visit to Iowa next week, making a stop in the leadoff Republican voting state before an expected 2024 presidential announcement later this year.
DeSantis has scheduled events on March 10 in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport and the state capital, Des Moines, to promote his new book, “The Courage to be Free.” He will be accompanied by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has said she plans to remain neutral before the 2024 Iowa caucuses.
Recommended for you
The plans were confirmed by two aides to Republican officials who spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to preempt DeSantis’ announcement.
Trump planning first Iowa trip since announcing 2024 bid
DES MOINES — Donald Trump is planning to visit Iowa in mid-March, a first foray to the leadoff caucus state since announcing his 2024 White House campaign.
The former president hinted at an Iowa trip “very soon” in a radio interview with Des Moines talk show host Simon Conway on Tuesday. A Trump aide confirmed Wednesday that plans were underway for an upcoming appearance, but declined to provide details about the location or date, beyond the middle of this month.
The aide spoken on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been publicly announced.
“We’re planning something very soon,” Trump told Conway on WHO radio. “And then we’ll be coming back at least a couple of times before the election.”
3 state office buildings near Wisconsin Capitol might be sold
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is calling for selling a historic state office building near the state Capitol, as well as two other large office buildings blocks from the Capitol, as part of a plan that would reduce state government’s footprint in Madison by nearly 30%.
The proposal is part of a larger plan to consolidate state offices in Madison to save money and also allow for the hiring of more state employees outside of the capital city, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday.
The moves are a “win-win for taxpayers and state workers,” Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said in a statement Wednesday.
The plan calls for closing of the State Education Building, more commonly known as GEF 3, the State Natural Resources Building, known as GEF 2, and an Art Deco-style building constructed in the 1930s that’s home to the Department of Health Services. The first would close within a year while the DHS building’s targeted closure is more than four years off.
Approximately 3,800 state employees would be affected by the Madison relocations, according to the department. It also calls for increasing the number of state employees living outside of Madison by at least 5% by 2030 by increased work-from-home options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.