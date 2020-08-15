2 Illinois state parks remain closed
UTICA, Ill. — Two of Illinois’ most popular state parks will remain closed at least until Monday after heavy storms downed trees, blocking roadways and trails.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Starved Rock State Park in Utica and Matthiessen State Park in Oglesby will remain closed until clean-up is complete.
Both parks were hit when heavy rains and winds between 80 and 100 mph ripped across northern Illinois and other parts of the Midwest on Monday. The National Weather Service has confirmed 14 tornadoes touched down in the state during the rare storm known as a derecho.
Von Bandy, director of the Office of Land Management for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said both parks sustained “a significant amount of damage,” mostly from downed trees and limbs.
While trails, picnic and fishing areas and the boat ramp are closed, the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center and the campground at Starved Rock State Park remain open.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, park officials said tickets will be issued to people trying to sneak into the park or parking along roadsides to gain access. They said those vehicles will be towed at owners’ expense.
President leaving University of Chicago
CHICAGO — The president of the University of Chicago is leaving that role and will become the school’s chancellor in June 2021.
Robert Zimmer announced his plans at a Board of Trustees meeting this month. Board of Trustees Chairman Joseph Neubauer said members plan to create a search committee to determine the next university president.
Zimmer was previously the provost of Brown University and became the University of Chicago’s president in 2006. In 2017, he agreed to act in that role through at least 2022 but a cancer diagnosis changed his plans.
According to a university statement, Zimmer had surgery in May to remove a malignant brain tumor. He is responding well to treatment and has returned to work, the statement said.
As chancellor, Zimmer is expected to focus on fundraising and strategic initiatives while working with the next president.