Arizona man who threatened state lawmakers sentenced
DES MOINES — An Arizona man who threatened to shoot Iowa lawmakers over his frustration with a failed attempt to change Iowa’s sex offender registry law has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Cody Leveke, also identified as Cody Meyers in court records, was sentenced Friday in Des Moines’ federal court, the Des Moines Register reported. Leveke was arrested in December 2019 and convicted by a jury in September of interstate communication of a threat.
Leveke sent emails to state Sen. Herman Quirmbach saying he was “angry enough to pull a mass shooting down at the State House,” and that the Second Amendment exists “so we can kill politicians” who don’t follow the law, prosecutors said. Leveke, who was convicted of a felony sex crime in Iowa as a teen, was angry over the failure of a bill that would have allowed him to apply to be removed from the Iowa sex offender registry without moving back to the state.
At his sentencing, Leveke reiterated that he did not believe his emails constituted legitimate threats and gave a lengthy speech arguing he was the victim of a wide array of criminal conduct by local and federal law enforcement in Iowa and Arizona.
U.S. District Judge John Jarvey sentenced Leveke to the maximum five years, noting that Leveke sent the emails while on probation related to harassment charges in Arizona and that Leveke had shown “not one gram of remorse.”
2nd suspect pleads not guilty in shooting at Sioux City partySIOUX CITY — A second suspect has pleaded not guilty to firing gunshots into a Sioux City home during a New Year’s party, killing one person.
Carlos Morales, 18, of Sioux City, entered his written plea Monday to first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm, The Sioux City Journal reported.
He is one of three suspects who police allege fired at least 27 shots into a house where 20-25 people were gathered for the party Jan. 1.
Mia Kritis, 18, was killed and three others were injured.
Morales’ brother, Christopher Morales, 19, of Sioux City, pleaded not guilty last week to identical charges. He also faces gun charges stemming from his arrest.
Anthony Bauer, 18, of Sioux City, faces the same charges as the brothers. He has not entered a plea.
Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, who was accused of driving the three suspects that night, was formally charged Monday with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her arraignment was set for Feb. 12.
All four remain in custody.
3 variant virus cases confirmed in state
DES MOINES — Testing has identified three cases in Iowa of the coronavirus variant strain found in the United Kingdom, Iowa public health officials said Monday.
Two of the cases were found in Johnson County in eastern Iowa and one in Bremer County in northeast Iowa.
Based on scientific study of the variant strain called B.1.1.7., researchers believe it can spread more easily than the original strain of COVID-19 and is believed to be deadlier. Current vaccines are believed to be effective against the strain.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Iowa has delivered 190,689 first vaccine doses to individuals, or 6,044 per 100,000 people, the third lowest rate in the nation.
Health officials said the emergence of new variants underscores the importance of wearing masks and taking precautions to avoid getting infected.
Although virus activity generally has slowed in Iowa from a peak in November, aggressive community spread is still occurring in many counties.
Iowa reported five additional deaths on Monday, increasing the state total to 4,906.
The state reported 1,010 coronavirus-related deaths in December. The state reported 250 deaths on Sunday but said many of those cased dated back several weeks, highlighting the delay in the reporting of virus related deaths.
Police: Davenport man dies after shooting
DAVENPORT — A man shot in an apparent domestic disturbance at a Davenport home over the weekend has died, police said Monday.
The shooting happened just before noon on Saturday, the Quad-City Times reported. Officers called to the scene on Fillmore Street found Nicholas Brown, 33, of Davenport, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Brown was rushed to a Davenport hospital with critical injuries. Police said he died at the hospital on Monday.
Police have not released other details of the shooting, including whether police have a suspect or have made any arrests in the case.