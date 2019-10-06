Iowa man sentenced to more than 15 years in child porn case
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A northeastern Iowa man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for distributing and possessing child pornography.
Federal prosecutors for Iowa said 57-year-old William Rolen, of New Hampton, was sentenced Friday to 188 months in prison. Rolen pleaded guilty in April to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography
Prosecutors say Rolen communicated to an undercover agent that he planned to meet with a child and engage in sex acts, but he did not show up for the meetings.
Rolen also was ordered to pay special assessments of $10,200 and serve a 5-year term of supervision after his release from prison. He must comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.
Des Moines police investigating death of man as homicideDES MOINES — Police in Des Moines now say they are investigating the overnight death of a man as a homicide.
Police responded to a report of a fight at a Des Moines home around 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said arriving officers found a 43-year-old Des Moines man injured at the home. The man, who has not yet been named, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. Police did not immediately offer details of what type of injuries the man suffered.Police Sgt. Paul Parizek had said in an earlier news release that the circumstances of the death were suspicious and that detectives are investigating. He said there is no suspected threat to the community stemming from the death.
No arrests have been reported.
Police: Bus attack investigated as hate crimeCHICAGO — Authorities are searching for a man who attacked an 18-year-old Chicago city bus passenger with a metal cane while screaming racist and anti-immigrant slurs at him.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the attack happened Wednesday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the city’s southwest side.
Police said the assailant approached the victim unprovoked and started swearing at him and calling him an “immigrant” and “Mexican.” The victim remained seated, but the attacker struck him in the head with the cane before exiting the bus.
The victim was treated for a head injury at a hospital and released.
Police are searching for the attacker. They described him as a black man in his 20s who is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 inches tall and about 155 pounds.
Detectives are investigating the incident as a hate crime.
Sheriff: Man killed in his basement was targeted
TOWN OF LEEDS, Wis. — Authorities in southern Wisconsin say a man who was fatally shot in his basement apparently was targeted.
Columbia County authorities said Friday that the killing of 35-year-old Keith Wolf in his rural home in the Town of Leeds was not random.
Sheriff Roger Brandner says investigators want to talk to anyone who was in contact with Wolf in the weeks before his death.
Authorities were called to the home on Sept. 27. The Portage Daily Register reports a 911 caller said her family heard noises believed to be from an intruder, and her husband grabbed a gun and went into the basement to check it out.
The woman said she heard a gunshot and found her husband dead at the bottom of the stairs.
Wolf’s death was ruled a homicide.
Teachers walk out in salary dispute
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. — Teachers in the southern Illinois city of Murphysboro continue to walk the picket line in a wage impasse with the city’s school district.
Members of the Murphysboro Education Association, which represents 152 teachers, counselors, nurses and social workers, walked off the job Thursday after failing to reach a contract agreement with Murphysboro School District No. 186. The strike is the district’s first since 1979 and affects 2,144 students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.District Superintendent Chris Grode says the two sides are about $1.5 million apart on a salary agreement. The union has requested annual salary increases for all employees across the three-year contract, with raises averaging 3.7% each year. Grode says the board countered by offering yearly raises of about 2.28 percent.
The teachers claim the district has the money, pointing to a $3.5 million surplus. Grode said Friday tapping those reserves would jeopardize the district’s stability.
People in homeless camp told to leave
MILWAUKEE — People living at a homeless camp in downtown Milwaukee have been told they have to leave by the end of the month.
The encampment is on state Department of Transportation property. Notices passed out Friday give the residents until Oct. 31 to move.
A DOT spokesman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the occupants have to leave because work will begin soon on a joint DOT-City of Milwaukee green infrastructure project under the I-794 freeway.
More than 60 people live in the encampment beneath the I-794 overpass. The camp began with a few makeshift shelters that sprang up more than two years ago.
The notice cites a state law that prohibits camping on highways. It also reminds occupants that shelter and services for homeless people are available in the Milwaukee area.