Man charged with murdering girlfriend while she called 911
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was shot while she was on the phone with 911 emergency dispatchers, police said.
Sarah Zoelle called 911 Saturday night pleading for help and saying her boyfriend, Austyn Self, was pointing a gun at her, according to court documents.
Recommended for you
During the call, the dispatcher heard what sounded like a gunshot, according to the complaint, and Self then told the dispatcher “I shot her,” the Sioux City Journal reported.
Officers found Zoelle holding a 6-month-old child and suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. Two other young children were in the house.
Zoelle later died at a hospital.
Self, 23, of Sioux City, was also charged with three counts of child endangerment.
Arson suspected in blaze at Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic
CHICAGO — A fire at a central Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic is being investigated as arson, Peoria police said Tuesday, just days after the state enacted sweeping abortion protections.
Officers responded to a report of an “unknown person throwing a Molotov cocktail” into the Peoria clinic building at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police spokesperson Semone Roth said.
Peoria police and fire officials are investigating the blaze, and no suspects have been identified or arrests made, Roth said.
The incident occurred two days after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law reproductive health care legislation to protect out-of-state abortion seekers, adding Illinois to the list of states that have placed legal reinforcements around the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The Peoria Planned Parenthood location offered medication abortion but was not a site for in-clinic procedures, said Welch, who pledged to prosecute the perpetrator “to the fullest extent of the law.”
Anti-abortion organization Illinois Right to Life executive director Mary Kate Zander condemned the incident, saying: “We would never condone violence against any Planned Parenthood or any other abortion clinic.”
Paramedics charged with murder after strapping patient facedown
CHICAGO — Two Illinois paramedics face first-degree murder charges, having been accused of strapping a patient facedown on a stretcher while taking him to a hospital last month.
Illinois authorities filed the charges against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan on Jan. 9, nearly a month after 35-year-old Earl Moore died. Under Illinois law, a first-degree murder charge can be filed when a defendant “knows that such acts create a strong probability of death or great bodily harm.”
Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced the charges at a Jan. 10 press conference after an autopsy. The autopsy report listed Moore’s cause of death as homicide, caused by compressional and positional asphyxia as he lay facedown on the paramedic stretcher with straps tightened across his back.
If convicted, Finley and Cadigan could face between 20 and 60 years in prison.
They remained in the Sangamon County jail Tuesday and were being held on a $1 million bond each. A message left Tuesday at their attorney’s office was not immediately returned. They are next due in court on Thursday.
Wisconsin GOP sets vote on welfare eligibility, not abortion
MADISON, Wis. — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers on Tuesday rejected calls from Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats to ask voters whether the state should continue to ban abortions, opting instead to advance a ballot question on welfare eligibility.
The advisory referendum on welfare proposed by top Republicans is nonbinding, meaning it wouldn’t change state law, but supporters said they want the public’s feedback on the issue.
The measure now heads to the Assembly, which must pass it before it can be placed on the April 4 ballot for voter consideration. Democrats argued that Republicans were just trying to increase GOP turnout for a pivotal state Supreme Court race that will determine the ideological balance of the court and is also on the April ballot.
Evers and Democratic lawmakers introduced their alternative to the welfare question just hours before the Senate convened, arguing that the Legislature should be focused on restoring abortion rights, which they predicted would have broad support, and citing polling data showing a majority of the state’s residents support legal abortions.
Judge dismisses open records complaint against fake-elector
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday dismissed an open records complaint against a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission who served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump.
Allegations that the elections commission violated the state open records law by wrongly withholding documents will go forward, but claims made against Commissioner Robert Spindell were dismissed by Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost.
The commission itself, not Spindell, is the legal authority that must maintain the records in question and be the target of any lawsuit seeking them, Frost ruled after oral arguments.
Madison-based law firm Law Forward, known for the liberal-leaning cases it takes, filed the lawsuit against the commission and Spindell. Law Forward attorney Scott Thompson said after the hearing that he remained optimistic the records would be turned over even though Spindell is no longer a party to the lawsuit.
Spindell’s attorney, Mark Maciolek, called the judge’s ruling a correct but technical one.
“It does not relieve anyone in government of their obligations to preserve and produce public records,” he said.
The lawsuit stems from a complaint filed by Law Forward with the elections commission in 2021. It alleged that Republicans illegally posed as Wisconsin electors in an attempt to convince the U.S. Congress to declare that Trump won the state in 2020, even though he in fact lost to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.
Deputies involved in fatal shooting of suspect after chase
PARIS, Wis. — A suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.
The incident began when a Racine County sheriff’s deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation said.
The vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with state troopers and Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies involved, investigators said.
The vehicle eventually crashed in the town of Paris, where the driver exited the vehicle, fled and eventually located in a nearby field. State police and deputies approached the individual and gave commands to drop a gun in the suspect’s possession, investigators said.
Officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, the Kenosha News reported.
After first aid was rendered at the scene, the suspect was taken to a local hospital where the suspect died, investigators said.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.