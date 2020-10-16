KENOSHA, Wis — A Racine man is accused of firing off a “warning shot” on the night two people were killed in downtown Kenosha during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Joshua Ziminksi, 35, pleaded not guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces a maximum term of 90 days in the county jail and a fine of $1,000.
Investigators identified Ziminksi from a previous booking photograph.A criminal complaint notes investigators reviewed multiple videos from the incidents that occurred in Kenosha on the night of Aug. 25, when 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Ill., is alleged to have shot and killed two people and wounded another.
In one video, Ziminski is seen pointing the gun toward the sky, after which police observed a “muzzle flash” and heard a gunshot at the same time. Police say both the defendant and his wife later admitted to the shooting.
Ziminkski’s federal public defender, Brett Copeland, did not immediately return a phone message left Thursday by The Associated Press.
A pre-trial conference for Ziminski is scheduled Dec. 4. in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Precautions urged for holiday parties as COVID-19 cases riseSPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois’ public health director urged residents Wednesday to celebrate the holidays with limited activities and greater precautions because of the persistence of COVID-19.
Dr. Ngoze Ezike said people who are sick should not attend celebrations at all. Her cautionary note came as Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has risen all across the state. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.2%.
Officials announced 2,862 new cases of the highly contagious illness Wednesday and 49 additional deaths. COVID-19 has now claimed 9,074 lives among 327,605 confirmed cases in Illinois.
Ezike suggested that holiday celebrations be planned carefully, from modes of travel to dinner-table seating arrangements.
“COVID-19 has changed the way we work, live, and play, and will now change how we plan to celebrate the holidays,” Ezike said. “While the safest way to celebrate is with members of your household and connecting with others virtually, we know, for many, the holidays are all about family and friends.”
She said air travel could mean sitting close to others in airports while driving means stopping for gas and rest, so people should consider options carefully and wear masks.
Meanwhile, more than 100 graduate business students at the University of Chicago were under quarantine after an off-campus gathering was identified as a likely source of an outbreak.
The university’s Booth School of Business will shift to online classes and close its downtown and Hyde Park campuses for two weeks.
“It takes only one incident like this to put many others at risk,” the school said in an email.
Democratic National Convention could finish in the redMILWAUKEE — The 2020 Democratic National Convention, which became a mostly virtual event because of the coronavirus, is expected to finish in the red, but a leading fundraiser says it will not fall to the city of Milwaukee to foot the bill.
The convention’s host committee raised more than $42.7 million for the event, which was moved to a smaller venue, scaled down and postponed from July to August, according to federal filings and information from organizers.
The Federal Election Commission filing shows the host committee still has more than $1.5 million cash on hand. But officials said they expect that amount will not be able to cover all of the operating expenses that are still outstanding, the Journal Sentinel reported.
The committee’s board chairman, John W. Miller, said he’s confident officials will be able to come up with the money to balance the books and that it will not be left to city taxpayers.
“I can’t be clear enough about this,” Miller said. “This is not a Milwaukee expense. Nobody in Milwaukee will pay it. I will find it somewhere else. We’ll finish clear.”
The total cost for the event exceeds $57.7 million, with the 2020 Democratic National Convention Committee spending $13.4 million.
The biggest donors to the event included national unions and local businesses and corporations with the National Education Association topping the list at $3.5 million, according to organizers.
The largest individual donor was billionaire investor and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, who donated $1 million through the Metropolitan Milwaukee Area Chamber of Commerce.
Report: Wisconsin unemployment drops to 5.4% in SeptemberMADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped from 6.3% in August to 5.4% in September, below the national rate but 2 points higher than a year ago as the state deals with a surge in coronavirus cases.
Wisconsin’s jobless rate for September was below the 7.9% national rate. Wisconsin added 13,700 private-sector jobs in September, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.
While the drop in unemployment rate is good news, Wisconsin remains down 178,400 private-sector jobs compared with a year ago.
Mauston police officer charged in off-duty shootingMAUSTON, Wis. — Authorities say a Mauston police sergeant who was intoxicated while off-duty shot another person after the two of them were looking at guns owned by the officer.
Michael Sturek, 39, is charged in Juneau County with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
The complaint filed Monday said the incident happened in August after Sturek and the victim spent the night drinking at Sturek’s home. The two of them began looking at weapons that were in guns safes and later went into the officer’s back yard with a .22 handgun.
Sturek told police the gun went off as he was clearing the weapon. The bullet hit the victim in the groin and lodged in the left thigh area. The victim is recovering after having surgery to remove the bullet.The name of the victim has not been released. Sturek, who has been placed on administrative leave, is scheduled for an initial court appearance Oct. 28.