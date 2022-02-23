Wisconsin Senate set to send benefit restrictions to Evers
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate was poised Tuesday to approve a package of Republican-authored bills designed to force more people into the workforce by tightening eligibility for unemployment benefits and Medicaid coverage.
The Assembly passed the bills last week. Approval by the Senate would send them to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who almost certainly will veto them. Opponents contend the bills would only make life harder for people trying to find work.
One proposal would reinstate a three-month limit on food stamp eligibility if recipients don’t comply with work requirements and drug testing. Evers’ administration dropped the deadline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another bill would tie the amount of time someone can collect unemployment benefits to the unemployment rate. Right now, someone who is unemployed can collect benefits for up to 26 weeks. Under the bill, the number of weeks someone is eligible would shrink as the unemployment rate drops, from 26 weeks to a minimum of 14 weeks.
Other measures would force the administration to enact a state law that requires some people to take drug tests to qualify for unemployment benefits; prohibit government officials from declaring a business essential or nonessential; prohibit automatic renewal of Medicaid benefits and instead require state health officials to determine a person’s eligibility every six months; require the state Department of Workforce Development to expand its call center hours; and require the DWD to randomly audit at least half of all work search actions that unemployment benefit recipients report.
Body found in rubble of burned Wisconsin barSTURGEON BAY, Wis. — A body has been found in the rubble of a Sturgeon Bay bar that burned early Tuesday, police said.
Investigators were still trying to determine the whereabouts of one other individual who was still unaccounted for after a blaze broke out at Butch’s Bar, Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman said in a statement.
Nine rooms above the bar were occupied by renters. All but the two who were missing had been accounted for after the fire. One person suffered injuries in the fire and was taken to a hospital, then transferred to a burn unit elsewhere.
Brinkman said the roof and second floor of the building had collapsed, compromising the integrity of the structure and making it difficult to search further.
The victim whose body was discovered in the charred rubble has not been identified.
Firefighters were called to the bar about 3:40 a.m. All nine mainland fire departments on the Door County Peninsula responded and fought the raging fire in frigid conditions.
Several streets around the fire were closed, but businesses were open and could be reached by foot.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by state and local officials.
Union: Defense worker strike to continue
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A labor strike that began last week at a Davenport defense contractor supplier will continue for at least another week, union leaders said.
A representative of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 6 said that Eaton Corp. has said company representatives won’t return to the bargaining table until March 1, the Des Moines Register reported.
The strike at the Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems factory in Davenport began Friday after 98% of union members voted Thursday to reject a tentative agreement over what a union representative said was the company’s offer of “sub-standard wages” and cuts to health care and retirement benefits.
Of the plant’s approximate 900 employees, 365 workers are union members, according to a notice filed in December.
Katie Kennedy, a spokesperson for Eaton’s aerospace division, declined to confirm for the Register whether company representatives are staying away from talks until March 1, saying only that the company has “proposed dates to continue negotiations.”
The Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems factory makes airplane parts for defense contractors, including systems that allow planes to refuel while in the air. Eaton bought the company in June for $2.8 billion.