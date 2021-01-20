GOP leaders gavel in, gavel out of unemployment session
MADISON, Wis. — Republican legislative leaders convened a special session Tuesday to fix the state’s unemployment system in the face of a massive backlog of pandemic-related claims but ended it seconds after it began without taking any substantive action.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced he wants to upgrade the Department of Workforce Development’s systems during his State of the State speech earlier this month. He called a special legislative session to begin at noon on Tuesday to pass a $5.3 million plan to modernize the department’s processes.
GOP leaders have balked at the proposal, saying Evers has the power to make upgrades without legislative approval. Republican leaders in the Assembly gaveled in at 12:30 p.m. and immediately gaveled out. Republican leaders in the Senate followed suit about a half-hour later.
The Department of Workforce Development has been struggling for months with a massive backlog of unemployment claims sparked by layoffs and business closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans have blamed Evers for the backlog, saying his incompetence has left people waiting for months for life-sustaining payouts. The governor has blamed DWD’s antiquated processing systems.
Republicans have all but ignored Evers’ special session calls in the past, including sessions on gun control and criminal justice reform.
Chicago police shoot man who fired at officers
CHICAGO — A man who jumped from a car during a traffic stop and began running away Monday night was shot by police after he fired a gun officers, the department said.
According to the Police Department, the 29-year-old man was a passenger in a car that had been pulled over in the Homan Square neighborhood on the city’s West Side at about 10 p.m. when he exchanged gunfire with officers as he tried to run away. No officers were struck by bullets, police said.
The man whose name has not been released was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. His condition was unknown.
Police did not say why the vehicle was stopped or why the man ran away, but they did say as he ran away he tossed three handguns on the ground, which have been recovered.
Two other men in the vehicle, the driver and another passenger, also ran away. Police said on Tuesday morning that they had not been located.
Police identify man fatally shot at Belleville store
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A man who was fatally shot over the weekend at a southern Illinois convenience store has been identified as a store employee police believe was shot during an attempted armed robbery.
Douglas W. Cimperman, 51, of Belleville, was found wounded in the parking of the ZX gas station and convenience store Saturday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.
“The investigation suggests this was a random attack on Cimperman, who was simply doing his job at the ZX when he was murdered,” Belleville Police Department Capt. Mark Heffernan said Monday.
Pharmacist accused of destroying vaccine charged
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin pharmacist accused of intentionally spoiling COVID-19 vaccine with misdemeanor property damage.
Online court records indicate Steven Brandenburg was charged Tuesday in Ozaukee County Circuit Court. Police arrested him on Dec. 31 as part of an investigation into 57 spoiled vials of Moderna vaccine at Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee.
Advocate Aurora Health Care Chief Medical Group Officer Jeff Bahr has said Brandenburg admitted that he deliberately removed the vials from refrigeration at the Grafton medical center overnight on Dec. 24 into Dec. 25, returned them, then left them out again on the night of Dec. 25 into Saturday. The vials contained enough vaccine to inoculate more than 500 people.
Detectives wrote in court documents that Brandenburg is an admitted conspiracy theorist and believed the vaccine would mutate people’s DNA. Experts have said there’s no truth to the claims that COVID-19 vaccines can genetically modify humans.
Brandenburg faces up to nine months in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted. His attorney, Jason Baltz, declined comment when reached by phone.
Brandenburg was scheduled to make his initial court appearance at 3:30 p.m.