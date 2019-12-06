Prosecutor clears 2 officers in shootout that injured 3
STUART — A prosecutor in central Iowa has cleared of wrongdoing those officers involved in an October shootout that injured two Guthrie County deputies and a suspect.
Television station KCCI says Adair County Attorney Melissa Larson issued a four-page report Wednesday saying deputies Kent Gries and Steven Henry, as well as Stuart Police Officer Tyler DeFrancisco, were justified in firing their weapons at 52-year-old Randall Comly during the Oct. 17 incident.
Comly is accused of firing a handgun at Gries and DeFrancisco as they tried to arrest him inside a Stuart apartment complex. Gries and DeFrancisco were not hit, but they and Henry returned fire, wounding Comly. The officers’ shots also injured two other deputies posted outside the apartment complex.
Fort Dodge man found guilty of murder in 2 brothers’ deathsNEVADA — A jury has found a Fort Dodge man guilty of murder in the 2018 shooting deaths of two Fort Dodge brothers.
Tanner King, 28, was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 34-year-old El Dominic and 37-year-old Marion Rhodes on Oct. 22, 2018, the Messenger reported. The verdicts came after a three-week trial.
King’s trial was moved from Webster County to Story County in an effort to ensure him a fair trial.
Dominic’s body was found in an alley and his older brother’s body was found in a nearby apartment parking lot, police have said.
Police: Man shot to death in apartment
CEDAR FALLS — A man was fatally shot at a downtown Cedar Falls apartment complex, police said Thursday.
Officers were called to the apartment around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of gunfire, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a man inside the apartment with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s identity was not released pending notification of his family members.Police said a suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. No arrests had been reported by early Thursday morning.