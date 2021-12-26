Iowa 6th-grader buys gifts for needy with found $100
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A northern Iowa sixth-grader could have enjoyed a windfall after finding a $100 bill, but instead, he decided to use the money to buy Christmas gifts for needy kinds.
The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that Jacob Boller, of Clear Lake, was on his way home from school earlier this month when he spotted the $100 bill on the ground. His family checked with police and no one reported the missing money.
The family waited several days to see if someone came forward, but they didn’t. Jacob knew right away he wanted to use the money to help children who might not get Christmas presents.
The family went to the store and purchased toys and games, then gave them to a local CPA firm that matched the donations — doubling the amount of goods given out. All told, 14 toys were donated.
Iowan, Wheaties enthusiast gets picture on cereal box
MARION, Iowa — An Iowa man has been eating his Wheaties for breakfast every morning since he served in World War II. Now, his photo is on the box.
KCRG-TV reports that Clarence Frett, of Marion, began his morning ritual in 1943 while serving in the Coast Guard. He says his breakfast is simple: A little Wheaties, a little sugar, and some milk.
“That’s my breakfast I don’t eat much more than that,” Frett said.
Wheaties is now 100 years old, and Frett isn’t far behind — he turns 100 in January. His daughter sent an email to General Mills to see if she could get her dad’s face on a Wheaties box — just like Michael Jordan and many other famous athletes who have graced the box.
The company agreed and put the longtime barber on the box.
Iowa man dies in motorcycle crash on Christmas Eve
OMAHA, Neb. — A 54-year-old Iowa man has died in a Christmas Eve accident after his motorcycle crashed in Omaha.
Police say Jamie Richardson, of Council Bluffs, was exiting onto Interstate 80 around 3:20 p.m. Friday when the motorcycle left the on-ramp. Richardson was thrown from the motorcycle as it was traveling down an embankment.
People who were passing by performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Richardson died later Friday while in surgery.
Chicago police wound gun-wielding assailant
CHICAGO — A man has been wounded after shots were fired at police officers in Chicago’s University Village neighborhood.
The officers were patrolling about 10:45 p.m. Friday when they saw two men with guns, according to Chicago police.
One of the men shot at the approaching officers and was struck when they returned fire, police said.
He was being treated at a hospital with wounds that were not considered life-threatening. The second man was arrested after trying to run away.
The officers were not wounded. The shooting was being investigated by the city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
Chicago schools buy
laptops for remote schooling
CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools officials have purchased 100,000 new laptops in anticipation of more students needing to take classes remotely in January if cases of the coronavirus surge.
But district officials still hope to avoid a system-wide return to remote learning, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Leaders of the nation’s third-largest school district this month asked its Board of Education to spend more on computers than initially planned in an August 2020 agreement that totaled $120 million over three school years.
The new plan increases the total to $296 million over three school years. The district also said last week that it purchased another 100,000 laptops for about $39 million.
Spokeswoman Sylvia Barragan said that purchase was “in preparation for more classrooms to switch to remote learning if needed amid a possible COVID-19 surge in January.”
CEO Pedro Martinez has repeatedly said the district will not close down unless there is a citywide order requiring it.
Illinois AG releases veterans benefits guide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois attorney general’s office has released an updated guide of benefits for Illinois veterans and their families.
The “Benefits for Illinois Veterans” guide was put together by the attorney general’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau. It provides veterans and family members with information regarding help offered by state and federal law.
“My office is dedicated to ensuring that veterans and active duty service members receive the benefits they have earned,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement. “This comprehensive veterans’ benefits guide will ensure Illinois veterans and their families know their eligibility and how to apply for federal, state and municipal benefits.”
The 2022 edition includes information on new programs and benefits, including:
• Health care for women veterans;
• Veterans facing homelessness;
• Vietnam War-related exposure, such as to Agent Orange;
• The effects of contaminated water at Camp Lejeune;
• Illnesses linked to service in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Pregnant woman dies in 3-vehicle crash
MILWAUKEE — Authorities have identified a pregnant woman who was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Weyauwega in northeastern Wisconsin.
The State Patrol identified the woman killed in the Thursday morning crash as 26-year-old Genesis Stanton, of Appleton. Her unborn child did not survive.
Troopers say Stanton was traveling east in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 10 when she was hit head-on by a car passing a semi-trailer. The cars hit the front driver side of the semi-trailer.
The driver of the second car, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passengers, a 41-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both from Milwaukee, also were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The semi-trailer driver wasn’t hurt.