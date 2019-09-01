Woman fatally shot after minor crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 46-year-old woman was fatally shot after confronting a driver following a minor crash on the city’s north side.
The woman was a passenger in the vehicle that got struck at about 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police said she got out of the vehicle and exchanged words with the driver, who pulled out a gun, shot her and then fled.
Police said witnesses drove the woman to a hospital, where she died. Police were searching for the shooter.
No other details about the shooting were released.
Man gets life in prison for wife’s death
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A 79-year-old Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of his wife, whose body has never been found 40 years after she disappeared in Wisconsin.
John Bayerl received a mandatory life sentence Friday after jurors in Waukesha County found him guilty of first-degree murder in June in the death of his wife, Dona Mae Bayerl.
Bayerl maintained his innocence at sentencing. He did not testify at his trial.
Bayerl was arrested in Fort Myers, Fla., in February and extradited to Waukesha, Wisconsin, to stand trial in the death of his 38-year-old wife.
Bayerl reported his wife missing on May 9, 1979. He told police she left their home in Muskego after an argument three days earlier. She was legally declared dead in 1986.
Pritzker erases veteran’s conviction
CHICAGO — The governor of lllinois said Friday he’s erased the drug conviction of an Army veteran who was deported to Mexico in 2018, a step that the man’s supporters hope will help him return to the U.S.
“I recognize this pardon is not a perfect solution, but it is the most just action to take to allow a U.S. veteran the opportunity to be treated fairly by the country he served,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.
Miguel Perez Jr., 41, who was born in Mexico, doesn’t have U.S. citizenship but had a green card as a permanent U.S. resident. He joined the Army in 2002 and served in Afghanistan where he suffered a brain injury. He’s been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Perez in 2008 was accused of giving a laptop case of cocaine to an undercover police officer. He pleaded guilty to a drug crime and spent seven years in prison. He was deported last year after failing to persuade a federal appeals court to block his removal.