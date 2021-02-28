Authorities probe fatal shooting; first Des Moines murder of 2021

DES MOINES — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Des Moines that fatally wounded a man.

The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to the report of a shooting at about 11:20 p.m. Friday and arrived to find the man with a gunshot injury.

Despite life-saving efforts at the scene and the hospital, he died at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.

This was the city’s first homicide of the year.

Woman killed in crash identified

DES MOINES — Authorities have identified Lily Macke, 20, of Grimes, as the woman who died in a fatal collision between a car and a semi truck.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that Macke was southbound on Highway 141 on Friday morning when her vehicle crossed the median and was struck by a northbound semi.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Associated Press

Recommended for you