Wisconsin hemp bill changed to appease law enforcement
MADISON, Wis. — A bipartisan proposal designed to help Wisconsin’s fledgling hemp industry has been modified to appease concerns of law enforcement.
Police testified against the measure earlier this year because it prevented someone who had consumed a legal product made with trace amounts of THC, such as the hemp derivative CBD, from being charged with operating while intoxicated.
Instead, the bill as amended would put into law the current practice of allowing a driver to have a trace amount of THC in their blood, far below the level that is considered intoxicated. Wisconsin would join six other states with similar laws.The Senate health committee on Tuesday voted unanimously to both make the change and advance the bill to the full Senate.
The measure is designed to align Wisconsin’s hemp program with the federal farm bill’s regulations.
Del Monte closing corn-packing plant in northern Illinois
MENDOTA, Ill. — Del Monte Foods will close a corn-packing plant in north central Illinois, idling more than 600 full-time and seasonal employees.
Parent company Del Monte Pacific Ltd. announced Tuesday the closing of the Mendota plant is part of a restructuring. Del Monte also will close a plant in Sleepy Eye, Minn., and sell one in Cambria, Wis. It says production will end at the end of the current pack season.
Del Monte Pacific CEO Joselito D. Campos Jr. said the “restructuring is a necessary step for us to remain competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace.”
The La Salle News-Tribune reported that the Mendota plant employs about 30 salaried and 100 hourly workers and up to 550 seasonal workers. It said layoffs there will begin in October.
Lawsuit wants panhandler laws declared unconstitutional
CHICAGO — A new lawsuit wants a federal judge in Chicago to deem unconstitutional laws that let charity groups solicit money on roadway medians but that ban panhandlers from doing so.
A filing this week on behalf of two panhandlers argues Illinois law and a Downers Grove ordinance violate free-speech rights of the men.A Wednesday ACLU statement cites plaintiff Michael Dumiak as saying he just wants to be able “to ask for help.” He has been charged with panhandling on a raised median in Downers Grove.
The lawsuit says safety can’t be a justification, noting fire departments that solicit contributions at the location aren’t subject to tickets or arrest.The defendants include Downers Grove and Illinois State Police. A message left for the village wasn’t returned. A state police spokesman said he couldn’t comment on pending litigation.
Court: Man properly convicted of making Facebook threats
MADISON, Wis. — A state appeals court says a Darien man was properly convicted of threatening police on Facebook.
A jury convicted Aaron Wigman in 2017 of threatening officers. According to court documents, two Delavan officers cited him for disorderly conduct in 2016 after he made racially-charged rants in a bar. That night he wrote on Facebook that he hoped the next officer who messes with him wears bulletproof pants and he would bleed officers out.
Wigman contends his posts weren’t a true threat as defined in statute and the trial judge failed to instruct the jury on the definition.
The 2nd District Court of Appeals upheld his conviction Wednesday, finding the judge included a partial definition of a true threat in the jury instructions.Wigman’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message.