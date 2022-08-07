A conservative group calling itself Parents Defending Education is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District over its policy of facilitating students’ gender-identity transitions without parental notice.

The lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. District Court, alleges the eastern Iowa school district is flouting nearly a century of Supreme Court precedent that says parents have a constitutional interest in the care and control of their children. It seeks to block enforcement of a school district policy that Parents Defending Education says was enacted in April “over fierce opposition from parents.”

