Illinois company recalls highchairs after reports of falls
More than 85,000 highchairs sold at major retailers across North America are being recalled due to a fall hazard that has resulted in a handful of injuries, according to federal regulators.
Toy and nursery product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. — and another 2,850 in Canada, the Oak Brook, Ill.-based distributor and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
According to this week’s recall notice, the bolts securing the highchairs’ seats can loosen, allowing the seats to detach. TOMY has received 34 reports to date of the chair separating from the base, the CPSC said Thursday. This has lead to two dozen falls that resulted in 11 injuries, such as bruising or scratches.
The highchairs under recall were sold in-person and online through retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, Amazon and Walmart, TOMY and the CPSC said. The “Flair” highchairs were sold from 2008 to 2009, while the “Flair Elite” models were sold from 2008 to 2017.
Consumers can identify the products with their model number and manufacturing date codes. All of the recalled highchairs, which come in multiple colors, were made in China before 2016.
Those in possession of the recalled highchairs are instructed to stop using them immediately. TOMY notes “there is no need for consumers to return the highchair” — instead, impacted customers are urged to contact the company for a free repair kit.
TOMY said customers will receive a set of bolts and split and flat washers to repair the highchairs.
Overall dryness in Iowa expanded last week amid unrelenting heat and a lack of rainfall and is now worse than it’s been since March 2013, according to a Thursday report by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Drought conditions eclipsed their previous worst of this year, which occurred in late June and early July. Last week averaged about 10 degrees above normal in Iowa, and rainfall was about one-fifth of what is normally expected.
Another dry, hot streak is expected to go for days starting today, with temperatures in some places nearing 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
About 80% of the state is in some measure of drought, and about 18% is suffering from extreme drought, the second-to-worst classification of four.
Areas of extreme drought more than tripled in size in the past week and mostly occurred in northeast Iowa, where it affects all or parts of about two dozen counties.
This time last year, 40% of state was suffering from some measure of drought, and 2% was extreme.
