Man apparently ambushed, killed after jail release
CHICAGO — A man who was apparently ambushed after being released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body, police said.
The shooting Saturday night killed Londre Sylvester, 31, a police report said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Sylvester had just been released after being fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times,” the police report said.
The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence. On Monday, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown was among city and law enforcement leaders from around the United States meeting with President Joe Biden about efforts to reduce crime.
Following Saturday night’s shooting, the suspects reentered their vehicles and fled the scene, police said.
A 60-year-old woman who was with Sylvester was shot in one of her knees and was hospitalized in good condition, police said. A second woman, who is in her 30s, suffered a graze wound to her mouth, police said.
Sylvester had posted $5,000 bail on Friday, the Chicago Tribune reported. He had been ordered held on $50,000 bail on July 1 after prosecutors last month hit him with a petition for violation of bail bond for allegedly failing to meet conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case.
Murder trial underway this week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A murder trial in the stabbing death of a man who was found buried at a Cedar Rapids home two years ago is beginning this week.
Jury selection is set to begin today for Drew Blahnik, who is charged with first-degree murder, obstructing prosecution and abuse of a corpse in the December 2018 death of 31-year-old Chris Bagley.
Bagley went missing after leaving his home in Walker on Dec. 17, 2018. His body was found buried at a home in southeast Cedar Rapids on March 1, 2019. Investigators say Blahnik, 33, stabbed Bagley in retaliation for his robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker.
Another man, 34-year-old Drew Wagner, pleaded guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter and other counts in Bagley’s death and is set to testify against Blahnik. Wagner faces up to 42 years in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.
Voting rights activist considers governor run
DES MOINES — Iowa voting rights activist Deidre DeJear said Monday that she is considering a run for Iowa governor.
DeJear announced the formation of an exploratory committee and a tour of seven Iowa cities this week to discuss the idea with Iowans. The tour begins at a Des Moines hair salon, then moves on to Clinton, Davenport, Muscatine, Burlington, Fort Madison and Ottumwa.
“It doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat, Republican, Independent or someone who has given up on politics. Everyone deserves a listening ear and a seat at the table. In these divided times, it’s more important than ever to unite as Iowans,” she said in a statement.
DeJear won the Democratic nomination for Iowa secretary of state in 2018, becoming the first Black person to be nominated by a major political party for a statewide office in Iowa. She was defeated in the general election by incumbent Republican Paul Pate.
She turned to fighting for voter rights, saying in a December 2018 letter to supporters that her “commitment to protect the right to vote is stronger every day.”
DeJear volunteered to work for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign in Iowa. Obama endorsed her in the 2018 race for secretary of state, and she was Iowa chairwoman for Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. After Harris left the race, DeJear endorsed Elizabeth Warren in February 2020.
DeJear, who was born in Jackson, Miss., moved to Iowa to attend Drake University in Des Moines and stayed after graduation. In 2008, she founded Caleo Enterprises, a company specializing in marketing and project development for small businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has not yet formally announced her intention to seek reelection but is expected to do so soon. The first woman elected governor in Iowa, Reynolds has held office since 2017.
In June, Iowa Rep. Ras Smith launched his campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor. He is serving his third term representing an area of Black Hawk County that includes his hometown of Waterloo.
Chain-reaction crash injures 7
CHICAGO — Four children and three adults have been hurt in a chain-reaction crash in Chicago.
The crash occurred about 6:25 p.m. Sunday and involved at least three vehicles along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
At least 10 people were in the vehicles.
Three of the children were reported to be in good-to-serious condition. One was in serious-to-critical condition.
Two of the adults were in good-to-serious condition at a hospital, while the third was in serious-to-critical condition.