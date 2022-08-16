Suspect in Nebraska double homicide arrested inside Iowa church
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church alone on Sunday.
West Des Moines Police Sgt. Jason Heintz said 27-year-old Gage Walter, of Omaha, ultimately surrendered and was arrested after several hours of negotiating with authorities from inside the church in Winterset, Iowa.
Heintz said Walter fled when police tried to pull him over in West Des Moines on Sunday morning and led officers on a chase for about 45 minutes before abandoning his vehicle and entering St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Walter is a suspect in the deaths of Marceline Teeters, 93, and Linda Walter, 70, whose bodies were found Saturday inside an Omaha home.
Police: Man fatally shot by officers in Waterloo held pellet gun
WATERLOO, Iowa — A man who was shot and killed by Waterloo officers over the weekend was holding a realistic-looking pellet gun during the confrontation, police said Monday.
Michael Ahrens, 32, died at an Iowa City hospital after being shot by police in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reported.
Investigators said the incident began when Waterloo police responded to reports of a man waving a gun around at an ice cream shop and encountered what appeared to be an armed man walking along a road.
Police said the man, later identified as Ahrens, refused orders to drop the gun and was shot with a bean bag round to try to subdue him. He then pointed the gun he was holding at officers, who shot him, investigators said. Ahrens was shot twice, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a release Monday, and was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to the Iowa City hospital, where he died.
The weapon Ahrens was holding turned out to be an air-soft gun designed to look like real pistol, authorities said.
The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.
Appeals court: Wisconsin can’t tax tribal lands that have changed hands
MADISON, Wis. — The state can’t impose property taxes on tribal lands that have changed hands without congressional approval, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.
The decision from a three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks another chapter in a lawsuit four Chippewa tribes from northern Wisconsin filed in 2018. The Lac Courte Oreilles, the Lac du Flambeau, the Red Cliff and the Bad River sued after the state imposed property taxes on land within their reservations. Such land is immune from state property taxes under an 1854 treaty, but the state argued that the land is eligible because tribal members sold it to non-American Indians before the land was sold back to tribal members.
The three-judge panel affirmed that the land isn’t taxable without congressional approval, saying only Congress can diminish tribes’ sovereignty and the treaty is best read to promise tax immunity even for reacquired lands.
