Missing brothers found dead in Lincoln County crash
TOMAHAWK, Wis. — Two missing brothers have been found dead, a week after their SUV crashed in northern Wisconsin.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Andrew Griffin Jr. and his 18-year-old brother, Elisha Griffin, likely died in an April 11 crash northwest of Tomahawk.
Their vehicle had been hidden by snow and wasn’t discovered by a passerby until Saturday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said.
Wausau Daily Herald Media reports the SUV was traveling on Highway 8 when it left the road and rolled over. The brothers were from Medford.
Fight at off-duty Milwaukee officer’s house injures man
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a fight involving an off-duty police officer has sent a 25-year-old man to the hospital.
The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a battery complaint at a home on Sunday morning. Police say the injured man was unresponsive at the scene. The Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The off-duty officer was not hurt.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported crime scene tape cordoned off the home owned by a Milwaukee police officer. Police did not identity the off-duty officer, but said he is 32 years old with more than 13 years of service. He’s been placed on administrative duty.
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office is investigating.
Crews contain wildfire in central Wisconsin
JUNEAU, Wis. — Fire crews have contained a wildfire that burned more than 200 acres in central Wisconsin.
The fire broke out in Juneau County on the Necedah Wildlife Refuge. Crews from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are on the scene to make sure there are no hot spots or burning within the contained fire.
Officials say the fire burned in upland grass and timber, and slowed as it reached wetter ground in the marsh.
Debris burning caused the fire. Several structures were threatened but did not burn. No one was hurt.
Sunday’s weather conditions continue to have very high fire danger. Contributing factors include warm temperatures, low relative humidity and windy conditions. Burning permits have been suspended since March 27 due to the coronavirus outbreak.