Mercy Hospital-Iowa City says a creditor attempting to force the 150-year-old institution into receivership is engaged in an “improper power grab” that puts patients at risk.
Preston Hollow Community Capital, a specialty finance company that claims Mercy is in “a financial freefall,” wants a district court judge to appoint a receiver who will take control of the hospital’s assets. Preston Hollow claims the 234-bed, acute care hospital is incurring “unsustainable financial losses” and argues that a receiver is needed to avoid a shutdown of the hospital.
Mercy is now seeking dismissal of Preston Hollow’s petition for receivership, calling it a “pretextual power play by an investment fund that puts the medical team, employees, patients and larger community at risk.”
In new court filings, Mercy argues that Preston Hollow’s legal action was triggered by the Mercy board of directors’ refusal to go along with the finance company’s “aggressive and improper demands to abruptly change management.”
In support of that argument, Mercy has disclosed that a new chief restructuring officer and his team — Mark Toney and ToneyKorf Partners — were retained in April. The hospital says Toney is an “experienced healthcare turnaround professional” and that ToneyKorf now serves as the interim management team of the hospital at “the recommendation of Preston Hollow.”
Since they were retained, Mercy argues, the management team “has been carefully and steadfastly implementing turnaround and management strategies. Now, all of a sudden, a few months into the current restructuring, Preston Hollow has abruptly changed its mind, and through this petition is asking the court to install the proposed receiver, Peter Chadwick of Berkely Research Group, to replace the hospital’s existing leadership.”
The hiring of Chadwick, the hospital alleges, was an option that Preston Hollow recommended to Mercy’s board earlier this year, but was an option the board chose not to pursue. “Preston Hollow now seeks to unilaterally force its selection” on the board through court action that represents “an improper power grab by Preston Hollow,” Mercy alleges.
The court has yet to rule on the hospital’s motion to dismiss the petition for receivership.
Preston Hollow, which invested in Mercy five years ago, is now the hospital’s largest senior secured creditor. It claims Mercy’s board has made a series of decisions that have placed the hospital “on the verge of insolvency.”
Thomas R. Clancy, the hospital’s CEO and president, has told employees that Mercy disagrees with Preston Hollow’s claim that the hospital is in default on its bond agreements.
According to Preston Hollow’s petition, Mercy’s liquidity has declined by $40 million, or 51%, over the past nine months and the hospital has a negative cash flow of roughly $2.6 million per month.
The hospital’s own financial projections show that its liquidity will dwindle to less than $5 million — a level that’s insufficient to pay the cost of ongoing operations — by late September, the petition alleges.
Tax records show that the hospital finished the 2022 fiscal year $16.8 million in the red, taking in $177 million while spending almost $194 million.
That was a dramatic shift from the previous year, when the hospital took in $10.4 million more than it spent.