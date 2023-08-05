Mercy Hospital-Iowa City says a creditor attempting to force the 150-year-old institution into receivership is engaged in an “improper power grab” that puts patients at risk.

Preston Hollow Community Capital, a specialty finance company that claims Mercy is in “a financial freefall,” wants a district court judge to appoint a receiver who will take control of the hospital’s assets. Preston Hollow claims the 234-bed, acute care hospital is incurring “unsustainable financial losses” and argues that a receiver is needed to avoid a shutdown of the hospital.

