TOMAH, Wis. — A woman's body found Wednesday in western Wisconsin is believed to be that of a woman who went missing after relatives last saw her in late December, police said.
Monroe County Sheriff Wesley Revels said the body was found Wednesday morning in a rural area in the Township of La Grange as a search was being conducted for Felicia J. Wanna, 50.
Revels said in a statement that authorities believe the body is that of Wanna, but the death investigation is ongoing and more information will be released once it becomes available.
The Ho-Chunk Police Department said in a release posted Jan. 5 on Facebook that Wanna last had contact with family on Dec. 29, and may have been in La Crosse on Jan. 3.
That statement said Wanna "has a history of mental health concerns and is considered to be endangered and possibly in crisis."
The Township of La Grange is located about 80 miles northwest of Madison.
