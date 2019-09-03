State approves University of Illinois innovation center
CHICAGO — State education regulators have granted the University of Illinois permission to operate its new research and innovation center in downtown Chicago for the next five years.
The Discovery Partners Institute is designed to bring together students and researchers to tackle big societal challenges and promote innovation and entrepreneurship, in partnership with industry, government and other sectors, the (Champaign) News-Gazette reported.
The Illinois Board of Higher Education last week approved the institute’s launch. The university can now begin the process of hiring faculty.
Illinois has committed $500 million toward the construction of the institute and other university facilities, contingent on matching private sector funds. Gov. J.B. Pritzker hasn’t provided a timeline for releasing that money.
Iowa police say 19-year-old survives shot to the head
DES MOINES — Iowa police say a 19-year-old is expected to recover after being accidentally shot in the head in Des Moines.
Des Moines police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek told the Des Moines Register that officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 11 p.m. Saturday at a house party south of Drake University.
Parizek said officers found bullet holes inside the home that appear to show a gun was fired in one room, passed through a wall and then struck the victim in the head in another room.
Parizek said a bullet was pulled from the wound. He said the victim will be fine, and it’s “kind of remarkable.”
Parizek said charges likely will be filed.
Madison police break up fight involving about 50 people
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they were called to break up a fight that involved about 50 people.
The State Journal reported that the disturbance happened about 6 p.m. Saturday on Olbrich Park Beach. Authorities said two large groups of people were fighting with each other.
Police did not say what sparked the fight. Several people were given citations for tentative battery charges.
2020 event to focus on Great Lakes water infrastructure
NOVI, Mich. — A gathering next year in Michigan will seek to identify and explore solutions to water infrastructure challenges faced by the Great Lakes region, which includes Wisconsin and Illinois.
The state of Michigan is lining up speakers for the Great Lakes Water Infrastructure Conference, which runs April 28-30 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi in suburban Detroit. Speaker abstracts are due Sept. 6 and registration to attend opens in January.
Topics are expected to include funding, water affordability, environmental health, water planning, green infrastructure and cybersecurity.