Police say Iowa slaying suspect arrested in Georgia
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Georgia authorities have found a man suspected in an Iowa slaying.
Fort Dodge police said in a news release that Damion Chavez, 19, was spotted by a sheriff’s deputy in Lowndes County, Ga., on Saturday in a vehicle on Interstate 75. The vehicle was pulled over and Chavez was arrested without incident. Two other people in the vehicle were released.
Arrangements are being made to have Chavez returned to Iowa. Iowa court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
Fort Dodge police said Chavez has been charged with robbery and first-degree murder in the slaying of Mohammed Yaqoub, 28, who lived in Sioux Falls, S.D. Officers sent to check reports of a shooting found Yaqoub. He’d been shot several times.
A 16-year-old boy also has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting a robbery.
Mother of boy who shot himself gets probation, fine
DES MOINES — The mother of a 4-year-old boy who shot himself after finding an unsecured gun in her vehicle in Des Moines has been sentenced to a year of probation.
Polk County court records say 28-year-old Rachel Rowe also was fined $315 and given a deferred judgment. Under a deferred judgment, her conviction can be removed from her record if she were to successfully complete the terms of her probation. She’d pleaded guilty to allowing a child access to a loaded gun.
Kent Balduchi is Rowe’s attorney, and he told The Des Moines Register on Friday that she and her husband thought the gun was in a child-safe holster. It wasn’t. The boy found the .45-caliber handgun May 29 inside another container in her vehicle and shot himself in an upper arm.
Report details violence at juvenile prisonMADISON, Wis.— The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has released details about a violent weekend at the state’s juvenile prison in northern Wisconsin that left one guard with a broken nose.
The state says 26 inmates were involved in a string of disturbances Sept. 28 and 29 at Lincoln Hills School for Boys. The Journal Sentinel says in one case a juvenile is facing charges for trying to choke a guard. Another guard had his nose broken and others suffered knee and shoulder injuries.
On Sept. 29, a tactical unit from an adult prison was summoned to help keep order.
The disturbances come just weeks after a court-ordered monitor toured the facility and said substantial improvements had been made. The prison has been the subject of multiple lawsuits.
School board president running for CongressMADISON, Wis. — The Democratic president of the Wausau School Board announced Monday that she is running for Congress in her heavily Republican northern Wisconsin district, in a race that could provide an early signal of voter moods ahead of next fall’s presidential election.
Tricia Zunker, a justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court, is trying to become the first Native American elected to Congress from Wisconsin.
Zunker is running in the 7th Congressional District, which had been represented by Republican Sean Duffy from 2011 until last month when he quit to spend time with his family ahead of the birth of his ninth daughter. A special election to fill the seat will be early next year, but Gov. Tony Evers has yet to set the date.
There are now five candidates who have entered the race — three Republicans and two Democrats.
Marion expanding airport runway
MARION, Iowa — Work has begun to expand the airport runway in the Cedar Rapids suburb of Marion.
The Gazette reported that a groundbreaking ceremony was held last week for the $1.7 million project.
The work will widen the runway from 23 to 60 feet, meeting the standards of a basic service airport. And additional $400,000 is being spent to replace lighting.
The project is being funded by a $424,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation and city bonds.
The city also plans to make improvements to signage, the parking areas and other parts of the airport
DES MOINES — Backers of a skateboard park under construction in downtown Des Moines say they have reached their $6.3 million funding goal.
The Lauridsen Skatepark will be the nation’s largest when it’s completed in spring 2020. The 88,000-square-foot skate park is being built on five acres of land between Second Avenue and the Des Moines River.
Recent gifts by the Lauridsen Family Foundation and the state’s Enhance Iowa fund enabled organizers to reach their fundraising goal. Nix and Virginia Lauridsen have donated a total of $1.6 million to the project.
Besides the skate areas, the park will include viewing platforms, handicapped- accessible walkways, shade structures and landscaping.
Organizers expect about 40,000 skaters a year will use the park. They note skateboarding will be an Olympic sport in 2020.