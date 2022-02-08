Two men charged after fatal shooting in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Two men were charged Monday after a shooting left a 19-year-old Clear Lake man dead, police said.
Arthur Craig Lang died after gunfire Sunday between pedestrians and people inside a vehicle, police said.
Brandon Javon Mitchell, 25, of Mason City, was charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $100,000, the Mason City Globe Gazette reported.
And Daniel Martez Judon, 24, also of Mason City, was charged with intimidation with a weapon. His bond was set at $25,000.
Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.
Court records indicate Lang, Mitchell and Judon were in an SUV that stopped at an intersection next to two pedestrians.
After a pedestrian approached the SUV, two people inside the vehicle got out. The second pedestrian started to approach the vehicle but then began shooting.
Judon and Mitchell fired, and one of the pedestrians was injured, investigators said. They then drove to the hospital, where Lang was pronounced dead.
Iowa woman shot last week has died; man charged
MILFORD, Iowa — Authorities say a woman who was shot last week in the parking lot of a northwestern Iowa medical staffing office has died, and a man arrested shortly after the shooting now faces a murder charge.
Shelby Wiozeschke, 25, died Sunday at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital where she was flown after being shot twice Thursday morning, the Sioux City Journal reported.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford, where Wiozeschke worked, police said. Wiozeschke — the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 3 — managed to called 911 and identified Christian Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Spirit Lake, as the person who shot her, police said.
Goyne-Yarns was arrested about 90 minutes after the shooting on suspicion of attempted murder. After Wiozeschke’s death, prosecutors amended the charge to first-degree murder. He’s being held in the Dickinson County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Police said Goyne-Yarns has been questioned by police, but did not make any statements that would suggest a motive for the shooting.
Woman arrested during smash-and-grab robbery near Chicago
OAK BROOK, Ill. — A 21-year-old woman has been arrested during a smash-and-grab robbery at a suburban Chicago Neiman Marcus store.
Terri Collins, of Chicago, was charged with burglary and retail theft, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said Monday.
Several people cut security wires off high-end coats Saturday afternoon in the Oak Brook store, grabbed coats and attempted to flee.
Collins was arrested after a security guard knocked coats and wire cutters from her hands, the state’s attorney’s office said. Additional coats were recovered outside the store.
The Associated Press was unable Monday afternoon to find a telephone number for Collins or determine if she has an attorney.
More than a dozen people took more than $120,000 in merchandise in November from a Louis Vuitton store in the shopping center, according to the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald.
The thefts are among a national trend of smash-and-grab crimes at high-end retail shops over the past few months. Groups of thieves smash windows and display cases then flee before police arrive.
4 federal agencies want prairie remnant lawsuit dismissed
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Four agencies have joined Rockford’s airport authority in asking a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit that seeks to protect a 25-acre prairie remnant from an airport expansion project.
The U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Department of the Interior, Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said last week in a court filing that the Natural Land Institute has no legal standing or jurisdiction to protect the Bell Bowl Prairie, which is located on the Rockford airport’s property.
“This case should be dismissed accordingly,” that filing states, the Rockford Register Star reported.
The Natural Land Institute’s lawsuit, filed in October, claims the federal agencies violated state and federal conservation acts when they approved a $50 million expansion project at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
The suit alleges construction work will disturb the Bell Bowl Prairie, and that it is a remnant of an ancient prairie that houses rare and endangered plants and insects like the rusty patch bumblebee.
The Natural Land Institute says its members have helped manage the prairie since the 1950s. The group wants the Greater Rockford Airport Authority to redesign the expansion, including a service road that would cross the prairie in Rockford, about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.
The project is on pause until March 1 so airport officials can determine whether federally protected rusty patch bumble bees are hibernating at the prairie.
Parties are due back in court on Feb. 17.