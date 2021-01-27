Woman sentenced to 18 months in prison for medical hoax
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 36-year-old southern Illinois woman has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison in a medical hoax that tricked people who gave her money and other benefits.
Sarah Delashmit, of Highland, pleaded guilty in October to multiple fraud charges after authorities claimed she defrauded nonprofit organizations by pretending to have muscular dystrophy and breast cancer.
She must pay a $1,250 fine, forfeit items she received and pay about $7,600 in restitution. After her release, she must serve three years of court supervision.
“Miss Delashmit deceived and manipulated individuals and families facing terminal illness and debilitating disorders, and nonprofit organizations and volunteers who serve those individuals,” U.S. District Court Judge Staci M. Yandle said at the sentencing hearing earlier this month. “She accepted donations and allowed volunteers to care for her when she did not need or deserve that care. She took resources from those who did.”
Authorities say the offenses took place between 2015 and 2019, but evidence at the hearing showed she’d participated in similar hoaxes back to 2006.
A message left Sunday for her attorney wasn’t returned.
In 2019, Delashmit told the “Dr. Phil” television show that she had a “lying addiction.”
“I’ve done all kinds of extreme measures to make my life seem more exciting,” she said. “Growing up you always want to have that perfect life. All my friends were getting married, and it made me feel left out.”
Galesburg woman charged in death of 7-year-old daughter
GALESBURG, Ill. — A western Illinois woman was ordered held in lieu of $1.5 million bail on Monday in connection with the death of her 7-year-old daughter.
Hazel Ivy, 29, of Galesburg, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of her daughter.
Knox County prosecutors, during a video hearing, told Judge Nigel Graham the body of the girl was found Sunday on the second floor of the family’s apartment. Authorities received a tip of a possible homicide before arriving at the apartment.
Ivy directed investigators to the victim, who suffered stab wounds to the face and body, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities haven’t released the victim’s name.
Ivy was taken into custody and provided a statement about her role in the girl’s death. An older child of the woman was taken into protective custody by the Illinois Department of Child Family Services.
State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said evidence shows the girl’s death came from “exceptional brutal” behavior. He added that multiple wounds on the victim’s face were evidence of torture.
Karlin told the court he will seek a natural life sentence against Ivy because of alleged aggravating factors in the girl’s death.
Graham appointed a public defender to represent Ivy.
Ernst argues Trump impeachment trial unconstitutional
DES MOINES — Iowa U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said Tuesday she believes it’s unconstitutional to try a president for articles of impeachment after he leaves office.
Ernst, a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump while he was in office, is one of several Republican senators to question the impeachment proceedings, casting doubt on whether Democrats can get the needed Republican votes to convict Trump.
Ernst has said Trump exhibited poor leadership and has some responsibility for a Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. She said he should have more quickly told the crowd to remain peaceful. However, Ernst said she’s not sure his actions meet the definition of inciting an insurrection as alleged by the impeachment article prepared by the House.
In a call with Iowa reporters, Ernst said she still will listen to presentations in upcoming days on the issue of whether a post-presidential impeachment is constitutional.
“At this point I believe this is unconstitutional. I will keep my ears open and listen and ask appropriate questions as we move into the trial,” she said.
Ernst said the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol should be held accountable. She seemed less concerned with holding Trump accountable for his role in encouraging violence at the Capitol.
“If the president is truly guilty of something else, we have remedies through the courts for that. So if there truly is a case there he can still be held accountable,” she said.
Iowa unemployment rate falls to 3.1%, 2nd lowest in U.S.DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1% in December, the second-lowest rate in the country, according to data released Tuesday.
Iowa’s rate fell significantly from 3.8% in November and is only slightly above the 2.8% rate from a year ago, before the coronavirus pandemic led to a national economic slowdown.
Only Nebraska and South Dakota have a lower unemployment rate, at 3%.
The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 6.7%.
Suspect in fatal Sioux City shooting pleads not guilty
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One of three suspects in a shooting at a New Year’s party in Sioux City has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.
Christopher Morales, 19, of Sioux City, entered a written plea Monday in the killing of Mia Kritis, 18, and injuring three others. Prosecutors allege Morales and the other suspects forced someone into the house where people were attending a party and then fired 27 shots into the house.
Morales also pleaded not guilty to going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm in relation to the shooting. He also pleaded not guilty to three charges related to his arrest Jan. 3 before he was linked to the homicide, The Sioux City Journal reported.
Morales’ brother, Carlos Morales, 18, and Anthony Bauer, 18, both of Sioux City, were charged with first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Neither has been arraigned.
On Tuesday, police said a 20-year-old woman who was driving the suspects that night turned herself in.
Liliana Gutierrez, of Sioux City, has been charged with three counts of reckless use of a firearm and one count of intimidation of a dangerous weapon, KTIV reported.
3 kids flee, mom dies in house fire in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. — Three children fled from a burning home early Monday in northern Illinois but their mother died, authorities said.
The 39-year-old victim was being removed through a second-floor window by Aurora firefighters when fire spread to her bedroom, injuring a captain. He was treated at a hospital.
The fire department responded at 3:45 a.m. after a passerby was flagged down by three children, authorities said.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, and it was noted that there were no working smoke detectors in the home,” the fire department said.
The mother was pronounced dead at Amita Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora. Her name wasn’t immediately released.