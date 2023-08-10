Attorneys general in Iowa and Nebraska have filed suit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to force it to end the federal waiver for a common ethanol blend to be sold during the summer in those states.

Here’s the idea behind the lawsuit: Eliminating that waiver would force refiners to reduce the volatility of gasoline that is blended with ethanol to produce E10, which is 10% ethanol and dominates the fuel market. If that happens, the blends could be increased to 15% ethanol without violating federal summertime fuel standards.

