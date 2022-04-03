Iowa man charged in death of woman who fell from balcony
DES MOINES — An Iowa man has been charged in the death of a woman who tumbled off the balcony of a third-floor apartment in February.
West Des Moines police said in a news release that Nathen Cameron, 27, was charged Friday with first-degree murder and domestic assault with strangulation.
The release said police discovered through their investigation that the death of Trisha Kunze, 23, was “not an accident, but rather an intentional act.”
Cameron has been taken to the Dallas County Jail, where he also faces charges of willful injury, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a drug stamp tax violation.
Brother of Milwaukee’s acting mayor jailed on felony charges
MILWAUKEE — A brother of Milwaukee’s acting mayor has been booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on felony charges, including first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon.
The charges, which also include possession of a firearm by a felon, against 37-year-old Allen Addison Jr. were filed in January and an arrest warrant was issued.
Addison is accused of shooting a man in the head in Milwaukee on Jan. 4. The victim survived. Court records do no list an attorney who could speak on Addison’s behalf.
Addison was booked into the jail on Thursday, records show, just days before the mayoral election in which his brother Cavalier Johnson will face off against former Ald. Bob Donovan.
A spokesman for the mayor’s office, Jeff Fleming, said that Johnson had been “direct and upfront about his siblings,” and has noted that while one brother is a warden of a state prison, another brother has been an inmate in that prison.
Man, 18, faces murder charge in Chicago-area mall shooting
ROSEMONT, Ill. — An 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding a girl at a suburban Chicago shopping mall was charged Friday with murder, police said.
Jose Matias, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Rosemont police Sgt. Joe Balogh said.
It wasn’t clear Friday whether Matias has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.
Matias was arrested Wednesday in the March 25 shooting that killed Joel Valdes, 20, of Skokie, at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, just northwest of Chicago. A second shooting victim, a 15-year-old girl, was treated and released from a hospital, police said.
Police said the shooting occurred near the mall’s food court during an argument that escalated into violence. Frightened shoppers ran for cover and the mall was locked down.
Authorities said surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him. Valdes was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
After the shooting, the suspected gunman fled in a car with other people, police said.
Police: 8-year-old who was assaulted died from strangulation
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — An 8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy who was hospitalized last week after he was allegedly assaulted by his mother has died, police said Saturday.
Chief Eric Miller said it appears the cause of death was strangulation. An autopsy will be performed later this week, Miller said.
Authorities said the incident happened on Wednesday. The boy’s mother was taken to a hospital the same day with self-inflicted injuries. She was booked into the Sheboygan County Jail on Friday.
Police have referred charges to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office.
1 dead, 2 injured in southeastern Wisconsin boat explosion
LaGRANGE, Wis. — Authorities say one man was killed and two others were injured following an explosion on a pontoon boat Friday in southeastern Wisconsin.
The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said the three men were installing a pier on Lauderdale Lake in the town of LaGrange when the explosion happened about 12:30 p.m.
The man died on the scene, authorities said. One man was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries and another man was treated at a hospital and released.
The Walworth County Hazardous Materials Unit was called on to help clean up fuel.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The names of the victims have not been released.
Man arrested after disturbance in Springfield courtroom
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A man was arrested Friday after walking into a Springfield courtroom, trying to approach the judge and fighting with officers and biting one on the arm, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said.
The 52-year-old man entered the courtroom at the Sangamon County Courthouse just before 10 a.m. while court was in session, walked past the public gallery area and attempted to approach presiding Circuit Judge Ryan Cadigan, ignoring requests to stop, Campbell said in a news release.
Detectives from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and a county correctional officer tried to remove the man but he fought with them and bit the correctional officer on the arm, Campbell said.
The man, whose name wasn’t released, was arrested, handcuffed and taken to the Sangamon County Jail, the sheriff said. He also was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment for a non-life threatening injury stemming from the incident.